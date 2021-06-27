Teens Injured In Late Night Crash In Jay

A group of five teens from the St. Albans area were injured, one critically, when their SUV rolled over on Route 105 in Jay just after midnight Sunday in what police allege was drugged driving incident.
Police said there were three 17-year-olds from St. Albans and Sheldon and two 16-year-olds from St. Albans involved in the incident. One of the 17-year-olds from St. Albans, a passenger in the car who was not wearing a seat belt, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. The others, two who were wearing seat belts and two who were not, received non-life threatening injuries and were transported to North Country Hospital.
Jay and Troy Fire Departments were on scene and needed to extricate the driver. Missisquoi And Newport ambulances were on scene as well as Vermont State Police. Route 105 was closed to traffic for over 3 hours during the emergency response and initial investigation.
According to Trooper Logan Miller, investigation revealed the vehicle to have been traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash. The driver was issued a citation to appear in the Orleans County Family Court for the charges of Grossly Negligent Operation and DUI Drugs. The driver was not identified by police.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.