Temporary Mask Requirement In Place At Lyndon Town Offices
Buy Now

Lyndon Lyndonville Municipal Town Village Offices (filephoto)

The Town of Lyndon has announced a temporary mask mandate for the town offices.

Town Administrator Justin Smith said the decision was made to protect town staff, after one staff member reported that “a couple of” family members had tested positive.

“Seeing the rise in [COVID-19] numbers, and the likelihood of increased numbers through the holidays, we made a decision to wear masks internally for office-to-office contact and contact with the general public,” Smith said.

He said the policy will be re-evaluated in mid-January.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments