Temporary Mask Requirement In Place At Lyndon Town Offices

The Town of Lyndon has announced a temporary mask mandate for the town offices.
Town Administrator Justin Smith said the decision was made to protect town staff, after one staff member reported that “a couple of” family members had tested positive.
“Seeing the rise in [COVID-19] numbers, and the likelihood of increased numbers through the holidays, we made a decision to wear masks internally for office-to-office contact and contact with the general public,” Smith said.
He said the policy will be re-evaluated in mid-January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
It is well known, despite the opposite being promoted by the Globalist's propaganda lies that want to incite fear to induce destroying immune systems by using their ineffective jabs, that masks have holes in them that are often 1000 times larger than the virus that pass thru them like rauin drops do thru the air.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.