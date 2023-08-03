A temporary pop-up demonstration involving shared bicycle lanes and traffic calming measures will be installed for one week in August as part of a traffic study aimed at slowing vehicle speeds along Main Street/Route 302 in the town center of Bethlehem and making the growing number of bicyclists in town feel safer.

During the Select Board’s meeting on Monday, Nick Altonaga, a transportation planner with North Country Council, which is helming the project, said the New Hampshire Department of Transportation recently approved the concept, and following that state approval, he will be reaching out to downtown business and property owners this week to inform them of the project, which will extend from Prospect Street to The Maia Papaya and run from Aug. 16 to 22.

