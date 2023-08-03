The North Country Council will be installing a temporary pop-up demonstration in Bethlehem's town center along Main Street/Route 302, to include shared bicycle lines and traffic calming infrastructure, from Aug. 16 to 22. The data gathered will inform future traffic measures through downtown. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
The North Country Council will be installing a temporary pop-up demonstration in Bethlehem's town center along Main Street/Route 302, to include shared bicycle lanes and traffic calming infrastructure, from Aug. 16 to 22. The blue markings indicate the location of the shared bike lanes. (Contributed map)
A temporary pop-up demonstration involving shared bicycle lanes and traffic calming measures will be installed for one week in August as part of a traffic study aimed at slowing vehicle speeds along Main Street/Route 302 in the town center of Bethlehem and making the growing number of bicyclists in town feel safer.
During the Select Board’s meeting on Monday, Nick Altonaga, a transportation planner with North Country Council, which is helming the project, said the New Hampshire Department of Transportation recently approved the concept, and following that state approval, he will be reaching out to downtown business and property owners this week to inform them of the project, which will extend from Prospect Street to The Maia Papaya and run from Aug. 16 to 22.
A similar pop-up demonstration was done in the town of Whitefield several years ago.
In Bethlehem, Altonaga has spent the past few months working with Selectman Bruce Caplain and Town Administrator Mary Moritz.
The pop-up that involves the shared bike lane markings as well as curb extensions to improve pedestrian crossings and slow motorists down as they turn a corner evolved from a 2019 parking study that NCC had been conducting for Bethlehem.
“North Country Council presented options to the Select Board on how to expand parking, improve parking, and deal with traffic issues to ease things as the town’s center has gotten more activity,” said Altonaga.
The whole idea with the pop-up is to make it safe for bicyclists and to narrow the road (not physically, but visually, with painted bike lanes) to slow traffic, said Caplain.
“It would be really good to try this out, like Whitefield did, and see what works and what doesn’t and how traffic slows,” he said.
“It’s a one-two punch of slowing traffic and it makes people feel more comfortable and want to bike or walk more,” said Altonaga. “We’re not building out a full bike lane because we didn’t want it to impact parking at all.”
The pop-up also supplements Bethlehem’s bike-friendly community and its bike and recreational trails initiatives, he said.
The installation that will begin on Aug. 16 will enable Altonaga and NCC staff to monitor, during mornings, afternoons and evenings, the effectiveness of the pop-up during both weekdays and a weekend, and during what is one of the busiest times of the year.
“We’ll also set up traffic counters a few days prior to get speed data before, during, and after so we can see if there is a reduction in speed, which is what we’d like to see,” said Altonaga.
The project will involve pavement marking tape, temporary paint that is chalk pain, and traffic cones to funnel traffic in the temporary curb extensions, he said.
The outreach to residents and businesses in the town center will also include a survey for their input and they will be contacted both before the project and after it for feedback.
After the fieldwork and observations, NCC will break down and remove all temporary infrastructure and then move into reporting and take survey data and meetings with stakeholders to put together a final report, which the town could use if it wants to make the pop-up installations permanent and build the project out or put it in a 10-year plan, said Altonaga.
The bicycle lanes only work when the traffic is slow, and bicyclists shouldn’t take a lane, even if legal, if trucks are moving at 40 mph, said Caplain.
“We are trying to get the trucks down to 30 mph or less,” he said. “Then it’s okay to put them in. That’s why we’re trying it.”
Motorists through downtown traveling above the posted 30 mph speed limit has been a concern among Select Board members and residents alike.
“Thank you,” Select Board member Nancy Strand said to Altonaga. “So many people want slower speeds in town. This is an important issue for a lot of people, and bicyclists. I’m very enthused about it.”
NCC requires towns to put up a 10-percent match for special projects such as the pop-up demonstration.
The Select Board voted 4-0 to use up to $1,500 in American Rescue Plan Act federal stimulus funding to avoid impacting Bethlehem’s operating budget.
The preparation involved an incredible amount of work in a short amount of time, and following DOT’s approval, NCC and the town had only a small opportunity to act on it, said Moritz.
The project has multiple purposes in that the town can use the traffic study when it pursues grants to build a new sidewalk on the north side of Main Street to extend to the library and elementary school, she said.
“It’s a very little amount of money for a lot of information that I believe will have multiple uses,” said Moritz.
