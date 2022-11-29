Ten Million Dollar Upgrade Coming To St. Johnsbury Water Plant

The Town of St. Johnsbury is about to start a multi-million dollar upgrade of its water filtration plant.
But the rate-payers will only have to pay back less than half of that money.
The existing water plant at Stiles Pond in Waterford will be replaced by a new state-of-the-art filtration system.
The estimated cost of the project is around $10 million dollars including engineering, design, construction and project management.
But St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead said that due to the town’s “Median Home Income” - which is below the state median - the town is eligible for $6.5 million dollars in loan subsidies for the project.
That means the public water system rate-payers will only have to pay back about $3.5 million dollars over the next 40 years at zero percent interest.
“The funding comes from the State of Vermont Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund which manages money that comes from the EPA annually,” said Whitehead on Tuesday.
All water systems in the United States are required to meet the federal standards established by the Safe Drinking Water Act.
Whitehead also said the State of Vermont and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rural development fund have all done a good job of providing rural communities with funds to maintain affordable water and sewer rates.
“They recognize that without that funding, rural communities would not be an affordable place to live,” said Whitehead.
The requests for bids on the project are expected to be going out soon.
