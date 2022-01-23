The Vermont Department of Corrections announced 10 incarcerated individuals tested positive for COVID-19 at the Northeast Correctional Complex (NECC) in St. Johnsbury during testing conducted Jan. 20.
Nine of the incarcerated individuals reside in the work camp building where the outbreak was first detected on Jan. 8. The tenth case was detected in general population at the facility’s second building.
The St. Johnsbury prison complex remains on full lockdown. Vermont DOC and Vermont Department of Health are coordinating on follow-up testing this week.
As of Friday night, 57 incarcerated individuals are considered positive across four Vermont facilities. There are 57 positive staff cases currently across six correctional facilities, eight field offices, the Vermont Correctional Academy, and Central Office.
The St. Johnsbury had 49 current positive cases among the inmates prior to the most recent report on Friday. There were 17 positive staff members in St. Johnsbury and 6 at the Newport prison as of Thursday afternoon.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.