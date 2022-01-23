The Vermont Department of Corrections announced 10 incarcerated individuals tested positive for COVID-19 at the Northeast Correctional Complex (NECC) in St. Johnsbury during testing conducted Jan. 20.

Nine of the incarcerated individuals reside in the work camp building where the outbreak was first detected on Jan. 8. The tenth case was detected in general population at the facility’s second building.

The St. Johnsbury prison complex remains on full lockdown. Vermont DOC and Vermont Department of Health are coordinating on follow-up testing this week.

As of Friday night, 57 incarcerated individuals are considered positive across four Vermont facilities. There are 57 positive staff cases currently across six correctional facilities, eight field offices, the Vermont Correctional Academy, and Central Office.

The St. Johnsbury had 49 current positive cases among the inmates prior to the most recent report on Friday. There were 17 positive staff members in St. Johnsbury and 6 at the Newport prison as of Thursday afternoon.

