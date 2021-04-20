WHITEFIELD — Brian Gosselin is stuck between a rock and a hard place.
His business, Brian’s Auto Body, is housed in the former Brown Street Furniture building which has fallen into disrepair.
The owner, Reg Abbott, reportedly hasn’t paid over $200,000 in town and federal liens on the 12-acre property.
As a result, the town won’t connect the building to water and sewer.
Frustrated, Gosselin stopped paying rent nearly a year ago. He said he won’t pay another cent if Abbott simply pockets the money. He worries that the $65,000 he invested in his business could be lost if either the Abbott or the town padlock his doors.
“I’m kind of floating out there in limbo,” Gosselin said.
On Monday, an exasperated Gosselin brought his concerns to the Board of Selectmen.
They offered sympathy. Select Board chair Peter Corey said the property owner has made no effort to settle his tax liens, which total around $236,000.
That includes $106,305.12 owed to the town for unpaid property, water and sewer taxes, and approximately $130,000 to the Environmental Protection Agency for hazardous material disposal.
“[Abbott] has never come to the town in my five years as a Selectman to try and negotiate anything, or make good on any of his back taxes,” Corey said, noting that Abbott continues to collect payment from construction crews, who use the property as a staging area for a water project. “It’s extremely frustrating knowing that he’s getting some income from the property and that it’s not in turn coming to the town.”
Reached on Tuesday, Abbott expressed dismay with the property.
He purchased it at auction in 2013 for $122,500, well below its then assessed value of $1.1 million.
For a time, it served as a warehouse for his business, Family Furniture, which has locations in Littleton and Derby, Vt.
However much of the former Brown Street Furniture building is currently vacant and in ruins.
“I just want someone to pay the back taxes and take the building over,” said Abbott, who described the property as an albatross. He added that Whitefield officials have offered him little assistance on the matter. “The town has never done anything to help me.”
Brown Street Furniture was a 45-year-old furniture-making business that produced custom-made, high-end furniture products that were sold across the United States and Canada. It was once Whitefield’s largest employer.
It was sold to Massachusetts investors in 2008, experienced brief growth, then ran into cash flow problems during the great recession. By 2012 it had closed.
In the eight years since it was sold at auction, much of the 48,000-square-foot factory space, 17,000-square-foot warehouse and 12 acres of hand have fallen into disrepair.
“We frequently get a lot of residents who want us to do something about it,” Corey said. “But at this point, there’s really not anything we can do.”
The town is unwilling to take possession of the property, Corey said, because of pending environmental issues.
The state Department of Environmental Resources has conducted a Level 1 environmental assessment of the land last year, and recommended a Level 2 assessment to determine if potentially costly clean-up is needed.
“We have not taken the property for back taxes, even though it’s over $100,000, because of the potential environmental liability issues, and the liability of taking on a building that is in a significantly dilapidated state that has to be secured or demolished,” Corey said.
Meanwhile, Gosselin finds himself in a precarious position.
He moved into the former Brown Street Furniture building a year ago and invested $65,000 in his shop under a false promise from Abbott, he said.
“[Abbott] told me he owed $49,000 to the EPA, and if I took care of that bill I was scott free. Well, boy, that was a load of you-know-what,” Gosselin said.
He discovered that the liens on the property exceeded its current assessed value. What’s more, approximately 75% of the building — the area he does not occupy — was “an eyesore” and needed to be demolished.
Even so, Gosselin went to the Select Board on Monday and offered to pay the back taxes, in order to protect his interests and potentially take ownership of the building.
However the Select Board cautioned him against that, at least until the environmental assessment was completed and potential clean-up costs were determined.
At the suggestion of the Select Board, Gosselin is expected to consult with an attorney, to determine his next course of action.
“Because I have so much invested, to just walk away at this point in time with no return doesn’t make any sense to me. Not without a fight anyway,” Gosselin said.
