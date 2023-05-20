ST. JOHNSBURY — The local tennis community gathered Saturday morning at the Kiwanis tennis courts to acknowledge Dr. Jerry and Judy Rankin for their role in the resurfacing and upgrades to the courts.

With the white boundary lines and improved playing surface, the courts look like new. This wasn’t lost on the people in attendance. Numerous people spoke of their admiration of the Rankins, whose generosity enabled the project. St. Johnsbury Academy Assistant Head For Advancement Tammi Sullivan Cady, (Class of 1988) opened the occasion with some remarks, followed by Headmaster Dr. Sharon Howell, Associate Head of School John Lenzini, and Rep. Scott Beck, president of St. Johnsbury Kiwanis. Both Hilltopper teams were also there in their match garb for the occasion, and top-ranked boys player Augustin Gill also said a few words of appreciation.

