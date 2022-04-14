Testimony: Final Rail Trail Section Slated For Fall Completion

The final miles of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail construction will be finished late this fall with a segment between West Danville and Hardwick wrapping up by Nov. 12, Sen. Joe Benning’s Institutions Committee was told Tuesday.
Once complete, the four seasons recreation trail will run 93 miles from St. Johnsbury to Swanton. In addition to providing a smooth, safe surface on which to walk, run or ride (horseback, bicycle or snowmobile) for many miles, the trail is expected to bolster the economies of the towns through which it passes. In the Northeast Kingdom, those towns are Hardwick, Greensboro, Stannard, Walden, Danville and St. Johnsbury.
Sen. Benning, of Lyndon, who serves as chair of the Institutions Committee, welcomed officials from the Vermont Agency of Transportation to update the committee about where things stand now with the trail along with VTrans future plans.
The creation of the trail has been several years in the making. Design and permitting began in 2009. The Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST) started construction in 2014 on a segment from St. Johnsbury to Danville. VAST completed about 33 miles in separate segments, which was funded through federal dollars, local town assistance, private donations and VAST’s own money.
In 2018 VTrans assumed construction responsibility for the remaining miles. In 2020, funding for the completion of the LVRT was approved as Gov. Phil Scott allocated $2.8 million of the FY2021 budget toward the construction of the LVRT. It was matched by $11.3 million in federal funds.
As the construction season commences, the current completed portions of the LVRT total 45 miles. That means just under 49 miles remain. The state is working with four separate construction companies on four project plans, shared Joel Perrigo, LVRT project manager. They are a bridge project in Fairfield being handled by J.P. Sicard with a completion date of Aug. 31, and three trail segments.
Two of those segments involve Northeast Kingdom towns. S.D. Ireland is contracted to complete 12.4 miles between Hardwick and Morristown at a cost of $6,986,878.50 by Nov. 10. A 17.9-mile section between West Danville and Hardwick is set for completion by Nov. 12 at a cost of $2,254,046 by G.W. Tatro Construction.
Institutions committee member, Sen. Dick Mazza, of Colchester, asked Perrigo if currently high construction costs impacted the remaining project plans. Perrigo said the contracts were set prior to the noticeable surge in construction costs and that for the most part planned overall costs were not far beyond the bid amounts.
“It was lucky that we bid these when we did,” said Perrigo.
Benning jokingly asked if the completion of the trail could be expedited and be ready for full use ahead of the Nov. 8 election day.
Before Perrigo could answer no, Mazza explained the reason for the question. “There’s a certain individual in this committee (Benning) who wants to cut a ribbon,” he said, referring to Benning’s campaign to become Vermont’s next lieutenant governor.
Benning said it would be an effective space for signage, envisioning “this trail brought to you by Joe Benning, candidate for lieutenant governor.”
The committee also learned about management plans. For years, management of the completed segments has been the responsibility of VAST. That will change on July 1, when all four rail-trails in the state will be under the management of VTrans. The trails — LVRT, Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail, the Beebe Spur and the Delaware and Hudson — total 149 miles.
Sen. Russ Ingalls, of Newport City, asked how the relationship is between VAST and VTrans, saying that VAST played such a pivotal role in the start of LVRT in both effort and money. Daniel Delabruere, Bureau director, Rail and Aviation, at the Agency of Transportation, said the relationship is solid and VAST’s involvement will be prominent in the winter months.
Delabruere said unifying all of the state’s rail-trails under VTrans management will be a benefit to the whole network as all trails will receive equal and beneficial treatment.
“We’re building a great asset and we want to make sure this asset stays good, stays safe for all of the users,” he said.
Amy Bell, policy and planning manager, discussed how a management plan is being developed with feedback from various stakeholders. She shared a vision statement for the LVRT that’s not yet official.
It appeared on a slide projected for the committee. “The Vision for the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail is a year-round, multi-use recreation and alternative transportation corridor that is well-maintained and supports economic vitality, fosters community connections, and promotes healthy lifestyles across scenic, northern Vermont.”
