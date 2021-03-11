Testing Reveals More Prison Cases Of COVID

Tests of Northern State Correctional Facility inmates for COVID-19 continue to prove the presence of the virus as the Vermont Department of Corrections reported 10 new cases on Thursday, but DOC added that many of the people discovered earlier with the virus will be able to leave isolation today.
The new cases were found in testing done on Monday. Among the people testing positive were nine inmates and one corrections staff member. They are the latest in an outbreak that officials say traces back to Feb. 23. Testing revealed 21 inmates and one staff member had the virus.
There are currently 115 positive incarcerated cases and 12 positive staff cases at the facility.
The point of COVID origin traced to the outbreak is not known.
“We still do not fully comprehend or understand how the virus got inside the facility,” said DOC Commissioner Jim Baker last week. “In particular, how it got from one building to another…we are struggling to figure out, through contact tracing, exactly what happened.”
Correctional officials noted that on Friday 106 positive incarcerated individuals will be medically cleared to leave isolation at NSCF, which means they are no longer considered Covid-positive or exhibiting symptoms of the virus. This will bring the total number of positive incarcerated cases to 13. The entire facility was tested Thursday; it has been in full lockdown since the first positive case results. Northeast Correctional Complex is also in full lockdown. All other state facilities are in modified lockdown.
Rachel Feldman, Principal Assistant in the Office of Commissioner Baker, said there were no hospitalizations as a result of the outbreak which has now impacted over 140 individuals.
The results announced Thursday follow Monday’s report of eight cases in the facility.
DOC Commissioner Jim Baker said the smaller numbers of infections detected indicate recovery from the outbreak.
“It’s encouraging to see the spread slowing in Newport,” he said.
The largest number of positive cases - 100 inmates and eight staff members - was reported March 2.
Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said last week that a critical component to keeping the prison system free of coronavirus is to prevent it from getting introduced from the outside, often by staff members.
In response to the danger, prison staff were added to Group 1A in the vaccination plan. The announcement was part of a larger upcoming expansion of vaccine eligibility that will also include school and daycare staff, and other public safety personnel not previously eligible.
The virus prevalence at Northern State is by far the most significant in the state’s correctional facilities. Feldman reported just nine cases in facilities other than Newport as of Thursday. There are currently 343 inmates lodged at Northern State.
Families and friends of incarcerated individuals are encouraged to reach out to the Vermont DOC Office of Constituency Services with questions: https://doc.vermont.gov/information-inmate-families-and-friends. Click here for the direct link to the online Friends and Family portal.
Daily updates on the COVID-19 response in Vermont’s correctional facilities can be found at https://doc.vermont.gov/covid-19-information-page.
