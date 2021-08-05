Texas Hiker Rescued Off Great Gulf Headwall

A Texas man was assisted off the mountain during the early afternoon of Aug. 4 after spending the night in a spot in the Presidential Range where he was unable to hike up or down, due to darkness and ill-preparedness of not having a headlamp.
Jimmy Doug Simpson, 66, of Whitney, Texas was attempting to summit Mt. Washington Aug. 3 via a Presidential traverse. According to Sgt. Glen Lucas of N.H. Fish & Game, Simpson started his hike at 9:30 a.m. from the two-mile mark of the Auto Road and planned to follow the Appalachian Trail (AT), southbound, over the Presidential Mountains and be picked up at the summit of Mt. Washington.
As Simpson reached the first junction, he made a wrong turn and went further into the Great Gulf Wilderness instead of following the AT up Osgood Trail to the summit of Mt. Madison.
As Simpson made his way into the Great Gulf Wilderness, Sgt. Lucas recounted, he attempted to navigate his way to the summit of Washington using only a cell phone app. He did not have a map or compass to assist in his navigation. It was reported to conservation officers that Simpson followed his cell phone app to a location off-trail where he became stranded and could not hike up or down. This location was determined to be near Mt. Clay.
This issue was compounded by the fact that Simpson also did not possess any source of light. Darkness overcame him and a call for assistance was subsequently made by his partner. An officer was contacted at approximately 9:17 p.m. on Tuesday for the incident, and with all the facts and circumstances, a decision was made to have Simpson stay the night and hike up to the summit in the morning when the sun came up.
At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 4, conservation officers (CO) were called to respond to Mt. Washington for a hiker who had activated an emergency personal locator beacon. It was confirmed that this call was from Simpson, in the same location from the night before.
A CO hiked toward the location of GPS coordinates via the Gulfside Trail from the summit of Mt. Washington. The CO was able to make voice contact with Simpson, who was determined to be over 1/10th of a mile off-trail. However, it was determined that Simpson could not be hiked up the headwall towards rescuers. The CO scaled down the headwall to a safer location in an attempt to hike up to Simpson and assist him back down to the Great Gulf Trail.
While the CO was attempting to find a safe route to Simpson, volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team were called to respond with ropes and harnesses in case both CO and Simpson were unable to traverse the slope back to the Great Gulf Trail safely.
Simpson was subsequently assisted by the CO back to Great Gulf Trail and to the summit, arriving at approximately 1:30 p.m.
Because of his lack of essential items and poor choices throughout the entirety of his hike, Lucas said, it has been recommended that he be billed for the expenses associated with the rescue.
