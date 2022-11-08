Texas Man Held On $30,000 Bail

Landon Outlaw

A Texas man is being held on $30,000 bail in connection with a fiery crash in the town of Coventry.

Landon Outlaw, 40, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Orleans Superior Court to two counts of gross negligent operation with serious bodily injury, drunken driving with injury and one count of excessive speed.

