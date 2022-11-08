Texas Man Held On $30,000 Bail

A Texas man is being held on $30,000 bail in connection with a fiery crash in the town of Coventry.
Landon Outlaw, 40, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Orleans Superior Court to two counts of gross negligent operation with serious bodily injury, drunken driving with injury and one count of excessive speed.
Police have been looking for Outlaw and eventually located him with the help of the general public.
Deputy State’s Attorney Maria Byford asked the court to hold Outlaw without bail.
Orleans Superior Court
“The defendant, I believe, is on arrest warrant status out of Texas,” said Prosecutor Byford, who went on to say that Outlaw has a 53-page “record check” which includes charges of aggravated robbery and evading arrest. “Police have been looking for him for quite a while and they got a tip and that’s how they found him…And he certainly poses a threat to public safety.”
Defense attorney Debby Pakbaz opposed the state’s request for a hold without bail.
“I think that conditions can be imposed here to make sure that Mr. Outlaw appears in court and keeps the public safe,” said Attorney Pakbaz.
Judge Lisa A. Warren then set the cash bail and several conditions of release including a court-approved custodian and a 24-hour curfew.
“The court is very concerned about a risk of non-appearance here,” said Judge Warren.
The crash occurred on September 17 at the intersection of Route 5 and Route 14 in Coventry.
Police said the investigation showed that Outlaw was traveling north on Route 14 in a Toyota Tacoma when he lost control of his vehicle at the intersection of Route 5. Outlaw traveled over the median and crashed head-on into a Ford F-150 operated by Jeremy Weber, 21, of Charleston, who was traveling south on Route 5. A passenger in Weber’s vehicle was identified as Taylor Schneider, 21, of Irasburg
Upon impact, Weber’s vehicle became engulfed in flames. Weber, Schneider and Outlaw were pulled from the vehicles by bystanders. Both vehicles sustained major fire damage.
Schneider was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Weber and Outlaw were also transported to Dartmouth with non-life-threatening injuries.
On November 7, the Vermont State Police received a tip from the public regarding the whereabouts of Outlaw. Troopers from the Derby Barracks located Outlaw in Coventry and took him into custody without incident.
