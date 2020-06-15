LYNDON CENTER — An end-of-year socially distanced parade for preschoolers was hosted on Saturday morning by the Thaddeus Stevens School.

Preschool Director Gabrielle Bourassa and co-teacher Liz Bollman met with preschoolers individually as cars pulled up in a parade-style fashion to be wished a happy summer, and congratulations on the end of the preschool year.

Each child was presented with a sand bucket overflowing with fun summer-time treasures. A big sign congratulating the Preschool Class of 2020 was hung outside the preschool building, located on the campus of Lyndon Institute, where the Thaddeus Stevens has several buildings for its PreK-8 education program.

Hilairy Smith of Wheelock drove her 4-year-old daughter, Cecilia, to visit with her teachers and pick up her treat, along with Cecilia’s little brother, Nash, on Saturday morning.

Cecilia just finished her first year of preschool, and will be enrolled in the fall for her final year of preschool.

Nash just turned two in March so has some time before he enrolls.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments