LYNDON CENTER — An end-of-year socially distanced parade for preschoolers was hosted on Saturday morning by the Thaddeus Stevens School.
Preschool Director Gabrielle Bourassa and co-teacher Liz Bollman met with preschoolers individually as cars pulled up in a parade-style fashion to be wished a happy summer, and congratulations on the end of the preschool year.
Each child was presented with a sand bucket overflowing with fun summer-time treasures. A big sign congratulating the Preschool Class of 2020 was hung outside the preschool building, located on the campus of Lyndon Institute, where the Thaddeus Stevens has several buildings for its PreK-8 education program.
Hilairy Smith of Wheelock drove her 4-year-old daughter, Cecilia, to visit with her teachers and pick up her treat, along with Cecilia’s little brother, Nash, on Saturday morning.
Cecilia just finished her first year of preschool, and will be enrolled in the fall for her final year of preschool.
Nash just turned two in March so has some time before he enrolls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.