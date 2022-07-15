EAST BURKE — The relocation of the Thaddeus Stevens School from the Lyndon Institute campus to a former inn property on Route 114 is a natural progression, says the school’s director.
“(Students) need to be in nature,” said Julie Hansen. “And that was the whole push originally. We want to get these kids outside in nature more often … experiencing the natural world.”
She said that’s part of what caused the school to initially move from its first home in Peacham to the LI campus, and it’s a big part of the recent move to East Burke.
“It just led us to here,” said Hansen from inside the former Willoburke Inn & Lodge at 638 Rt. 114 in East Burke on Friday afternoon.
Purchased from Brad and Olivia Libby in the spring for $985,000, the spacious property covers 4.85 acres. A stream runs through it and a wooden bridge leads to an open area with a pavilion and other structures. It’s the first piece of property the school can call its own in its 23-year history.
Year one was in 1999 with seven 7th and 8th graders in a Peacham home. It was a fitting place to start a school named after former Peacham resident Thaddeus Stevens, a member of the United States House of Representatives from 1859 to 1868, who fiercely opposed slavery and fought for equal rights.
Hansen became the school’s first director and has held that role since.
In 2011, the school made the move to the LI campus for greater exposure and more opportunities for the students.
“You always want to make sure are you are you expanding on the opportunities for your students, and we felt being on a high school campus would certainly do that, and they were very welcoming,” said Hansen. “The science department would, you know, allow us to use their Science Lab, which is outstanding for middle school. And we had the football field and the lower fields and so, yes, it felt good. It felt like the right thing to do.”
She called LI’s administrators “fabulous landlords.”
Getting the school into a more visible and populous location also bolstered enrollment numbers. The school finished the most recent school year with about 30 students. The highest enrollment in its two-plus decades was about 60.
Their first home at LI was at the Barn where they stayed until a move into the Luther B. Harris building.
Making the move away from LI was a process that began last fall when Thaddeus Stevens, hoping to firm up a plan where they could have a more definitive plan for the use of outdoor facilities, learned that LI was looking to reclaim the schoolhouse for other purposes.
“We walked back to the parking lot and sat and said, ‘You know, it’s time. It’s time to be on our own,” said Hansen.
They established a committee and the search for a new home to purchase was on.
“We did research on where the growth areas are in the Kingdom. We looked at what our needs would be, what is it that we wanted,” she said.
They also focused on one of the reasons why they left their original Peacham home and that was to have more land to expand their outdoor educational emphasis.
“So we realized we wanted a place with some property,” said Hansen.
“We looked at demographics, we looked at growth, we looked at transportation, and then we kept coming back and, you know, kicking the tires on this beautiful spot,” Hansen said. “It was pretty hard to resist.”
The former owners of the Willoburke, Brad and Olivia Libby, have three children who attend Thaddeus Stevens.
Hansen said some parents had some reservations about the relocation until they saw the campus for themselves during an open house.
“They said, ‘OK, we get it,’” she said.
Hansen said the new East Burke neighbors have been welcoming and the school hopes to be a good community partner; school officials are currently working with their insurance company to make part of its parking area available when school is not in session to the public for large events in the village.
She also said Thaddeus Stevens hopes to collaborate with another school in the neighborhood, the East Burke School, which is located across Rt. 114.
Prior to the sale, school officials in February went before the Burke Development Review Board whose members rejected the plan as first presented; they had concerns about traffic flow for student drop-off and pick-up. A new plan was drawn up and the DRB gave its support at their March meeting.
“Parents and visitors will pull in from VT RT 114 and stay to the left,” the minutes from the March DRB meeting note. “There will be 2 Traffic Monitors directing traffic. One at the top of the driveway, the other where students will be dropped off. The drop-off & pick- up times will be staggered in order to avoid a lot of traffic at once … Cars will be single file when pulling in.”
The property itself doesn’t require an extensive overhaul. The layout of the rooms works well for classrooms. One addition that is required is a fire escape.
The independent Thaddeau Stevens educates children from pre-K through 8th grade. Tuition cost mirrors the state average, which is around $16,000. Financial aid is available to those who qualify. Classroom size is limited to no more than ten children, and there are enrollment openings for this fall in some of the grades.
A capital campaign is underway to help with the costs of the property acquisition and schoolhouse preparations.
“We’ve been very grateful that we’ve had some very large donors,” said Hansen. “Once (our board) said, ‘Okay, we’re doing this,’ they reached out (for financial support) and I’m stunned. I mean, we’ve raised close to one hundred thousand dollars already. There’s real support for the school.”
So appreciative of their new home, Thaddeus Stevens couldn’t wait for a new school year to utilize their space, holding their May graduation on the grounds at the pavilion.
First and second-grade teacher Grace Hahr, of Kirby, was at the school on Friday, getting her classroom ready. It has a patio door that leads to a small deck where a person can look out over the vast backyard and hear the babbling brook.
She’ll begin her second year of teaching at Thaddeus Stevens this fall and said it’s the perfect fit for her.
“My values really fit into the mission of the school,” she said. “I believe in being a world citizen, being part of the community, broadening our horizons, but still, you know, giving back to our local community, and I love nature. I think it’s super important for children, especially in our world of technology. Our values align.”
International Baccalaureate School affiliation (Long Trail School is the only other one in Vermont) granted candidacy middle school grades with possible expansion to lower grades;
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.