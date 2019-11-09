Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Littleton High School Vice-Principal Greg Fillion, an Army veteran, was one of about 50 area veterans honored Friday during Littleton High School's annual Veterans Day ceremony. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Retired Army Lt. Col. Darrel Gearhart, center left, instructor for the White Mountains Regional High School Jr. ROTC program, and Perry Goodell, center right, a Navy and World War II veteran from Littleton, were among 50 area veterans honored Friday during Littleton High School's annual Veterans Day ceremony. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Air Force Technical Sgt. Nicholas Pack, of Littleton's new Air Force recruiting station, gave the keynote welcome address during Littleton High School's annual Veterans Day ceremony on Friday. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Charlie Gowitzke, an Army veteran from Littleton, was honored by students on Friday during Littleton High School's annual Veterans Day ceremony. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Littleton High School Vice-Principal Greg Fillion, an Army veteran, was one of about 50 area veterans honored Friday during Littleton High School's annual Veterans Day ceremony. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Jeremy Brown, Littleton High School social studies teacher, was among 50 area veterans honored Friday during Littleton High School's annual Veterans Day ceremony. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Retired Army Lt. Col. Darrel Gearhart, center left, instructor for the White Mountains Regional High School Jr. ROTC program, and Perry Goodell, center right, a Navy and World War II veteran from Littleton, were among 50 area veterans honored Friday during Littleton High School's annual Veterans Day ceremony. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Air Force Technical Sgt. Nicholas Pack, of Littleton's new Air Force recruiting station, gave the keynote welcome address during Littleton High School's annual Veterans Day ceremony on Friday. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
The White Mountains Regional High School Jr. ROTC presented the colors during Littleton High School's annual Veterans Day ceremony on Friday. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Tonya Eastman, an Air Force veteran from Littleton, was among 50 area veterans honored Friday during Littleton High School's annual Veterans Day ceremony. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
LITTLETON — Thanked for their service, sacrifices, and contributions to their country and democracy, about 50 area veterans were honored Friday during Daisy Bronson Middle School’s and Littleton High School’s annual Veterans Day ceremony.
“Today stands as a special day of remembrance in honor of the tireless commitment of the men and women who have served and are currently serving in our armed forces,” Jasmine Brown, LHS senior and among the school’s nine National Honor Society students organizing the ceremony, said in the introductory welcome address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.