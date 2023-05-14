Susan Powers, left, and her granddaughter Maggie Zschau, 17, visit at the Mother's Day Breakfast hosted by the Good Living Senior Center at the St. Johnsbury House on Saturday morning. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
From left, moms and grandmas Gloria Molinaroli and Sheri Colby Schenck (sisters, too!), Susan Powers, Gail Warnaar and Kathleen Vito, enjoying one another's company at the Mother's Day Breakfast hosted by the Good Living Senior Center at the St. Johnsbury House. The event was a first for Mother's Day and by all counts, a smashing success! (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
D'Anne Teehan enjoys the bake sale and breakfast at the Good Living Senior Center at the St. Johnsbury House on Saturday morning. "It's nice to be here for Mother's Day," she said. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Darlene Theriault, whose husband Bob, is director of the Good Living Senior Center in St. Johnsbury, volunteers as the breakfast chef for the Mother's Day event held Saturday. Dozens of people attended, including many moms and grandmas, all smiles for the special attention they received. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Emily Clymer hugs her younger daughter, Layla, 4, holding a carnation presented to her at the breakfast for Mother's Day hosted by the Good Living Senior Center at the St. Johnsbury House on Saturday morning. Moms ate free and were given carnations! They attended with 6-year-old Zya as well, and dad, Sam Jones, whose grandmother, Linda Guyer, was welcoming people to the event and collection the donations to benefit the senior center. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Jenna Jones, 18, hugs her beaming grandmother, Good Living Senior Center board member and volunteer at the breakfast celebrating mothers on Saturday morning, Linda Guyer. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
