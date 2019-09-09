The Best Green Mile

Danville resident Craig Calkins works on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail Saturday morning , making sure the stretch between mile markers 12-13 are neatly landscaped for all trail users. Craig has volunteered his time for several years, taking care of this section of the trail. “I started doing this, and no one has told me to quit,” he said, adding that he’s sure that anyone can volunteer to keep sections of the trail in good condition. The finished portion of the LVRT for this side of the state starts near the northern end of Joe’s Pond in West Danville/Walden, and ends in St. Johnsbury.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Special Collections
It's the 2017 Best of the Kingdom! View the different sections to read all about the best that The Northeast Kingdom has to offer!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.