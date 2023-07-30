The Bobolink Project: Grassland Bird Habitat Efforts Spanning Region

This field in Kirby is being managed to help preserve nesting habitat for Bobolinks - and other grassland birds by Rebecca Hill-Larsen and her family. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

NORTHEAST KINGDOM — Across the Northeast Kingdom and Vermont, a number of landowners and farmers are choosing to cut their hay fields much later in summer or taking an early, then late cut, with an eye toward protecting the habitat for grassland birds which nest in the fields, chief among them the Bobolinks.

“Bobolinks have been kind of a poster child for grassland conservation for a couple of reasons, probably the most obvious they’re pretty charming, they’re loud, they have a really interesting sound, the males especially are really flashy, and they use smaller hay fields than some other species,” said Kevin Tolan, a staff biologist with the Vermont Center for Ecostudies in White River Junction, which helps advise landowners choosing to manage fields to help with grassland birds’ habitat.

