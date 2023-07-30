NORTHEAST KINGDOM — Across the Northeast Kingdom and Vermont, a number of landowners and farmers are choosing to cut their hay fields much later in summer or taking an early, then late cut, with an eye toward protecting the habitat for grassland birds which nest in the fields, chief among them the Bobolinks.
“Bobolinks have been kind of a poster child for grassland conservation for a couple of reasons, probably the most obvious they’re pretty charming, they’re loud, they have a really interesting sound, the males especially are really flashy, and they use smaller hay fields than some other species,” said Kevin Tolan, a staff biologist with the Vermont Center for Ecostudies in White River Junction, which helps advise landowners choosing to manage fields to help with grassland birds’ habitat.
The center provides signs explaining the reason for the hay fields being left to grow to landowners who are managing their land to help grassland birds such as the Bobolinks to have enough time for their nests to safely get their young fledglings sent off.
Like so many birds, the Bobolink’s numbers are in rapid decline in recent years.
Tolan said about 35 landowners are currently working with the center to manage some of their land for Bobolinks and other grassland bird habitat; six of which are in the Northeast Kingdom.
The Vermont Center for Ecostudies does not have a formal enrollment process for landowners they advise about field management for Bobolinks and other birds, but Tolan said “Just some quick back-of-the-envelope math, it’s about 75 acres in the NEK, and around 500 acres statewide, although ‘I advise’ on more land that may not end up being grassland bird suitable.”
There are several different nonprofit groups working with landowners in Vermont and other states to help manage hay fields for grassland bird habitat for species like the Bobolink. In addition to the Vermont Center for Ecostudies, there is also the Vermont chapter of the National Audubon Society.
Margaret Fowle, a Senior Conservation Biologist with Audubon Vermont, said her nonprofit works with what is officially called The Bobolink Project, administered through Massachusetts Audubon.
According to the Audubon Society’s web page about the Northeast region’s work to help the Bobolink habitat, “The Bobolink Project began as a research study developed by researchers at the University of Rhode Island, the University of Connecticut, and the University of Vermont. While initially designed to investigate conservation-minded donor behavior, The Bobolink Project proved to also be extremely valuable to grassland bird conservation. The Bobolink Project essentially creates a ‘market’ for grassland birds and the ecosystem services they provide.
When the research study came to a close, two New England conservation organizations, Mass Audubon, and Audubon Vermont jumped at the chance to take over The Bobolink Project to ensure that grassland birds could still benefit from this process. New Hampshire Audubon joined the team in 2017.”
The Bobolink Project today is administered by Mass Audubon, Audubon Vermont, and New Hampshire Audubon.
According to the website for the project, https://www.bobolinkproject.com/ the goal of the effort is “Linking conservation-minded donors to conservation-minded farmers to conserve grassland birds.”
The website notes, “Grassland birds are disappearing in the northeastern U.S. This decline is largely due to hay field mowing during the weeks that birds like Bobolinks are actively nesting. New England’s working farmers, in particular, face financial pressures that force them to mow earlier and more frequently. To protect these grassland birds we must develop new strategies for promoting conservation on private farms.”
“The Bobolink Project uses donated funds to provide financial assistance to participating farmers who modify their mowing schedules so that grassland nesting birds can successfully raise their young,” the website goes on. “The Bobolink Project is a proven approach that can protect birds and farms.”
Conservation donors assist in contributing dollars that then allow for time to be “bought” for nesting grassland birds, compensating farmers who are allowing some of their usual hay fields to lay fallow for a time.
Landowners can likewise get involved by ” … (O)ffering to enroll some, or all, of your hay fields in The Bobolink Project, and be paid to cover some (or possibly all) of the costs you face by delaying your harvesting schedule.”
“Birders and farmers share a common interest in land preservation that is often overlooked. A pledge to the Bobolink Project will help by compensating farmers who agree to adopt bird-friendly farming practices,” the project’s website information states.
Audubon Vermont conducts field surveys to determine how many Bobolinks are on the land enrolled in The Bobolink Project, and works with Dr. Allan Strong of the University of Vermont, one of the original founders of the program, along with Dr. Stephen Swallow. “We count all the Bobolinks and estimate how many young they produce every year.”
Across the three sites in the Northeast Kingdom where Audubon Vermont is working with landowners through The Bobolink Project, “We estimated in Derby, Lyndon and Barton there were 24 males and 16 females and we base our number of pairs based on the number of females, and then based on that, we’re estimating just under 45 fledglings,” Fowle said for the 2023 nesting season.
Fowle said people can also get paid through a federal program run through the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Both programs use a 2-cutting schedule program for payment, one being a late cut, late August or later, and the other where farmers cut before June 1, and then wait 65 days, Fowle explained. “That sometimes works for people, but sometimes the dairy farms need the hay more than they need a payment. We’re also running into some issues with the delayed cut and invasives moving into the fields, sometimes what I call the early/late cut combo can help.”
While some people are enrolled in The Bobolink Project officially and others are managing their land to help protect grassland bird habitat through the Vermont Center for Ecostudies, still others are working to preserve habitat and have changed field cutting or mowing patterns, “I know there are a lot more people out there who aren’t getting recognized for that,” said Fowle.
Across Vermont, 17 landowners are taking part in the project, encompassing some 805 acres, said Fowle.
Between three Northeast Kingdom landowners participating, there are 83 acres being managed through The Bobolink Project.
The State of Vermont is likewise working to help with grassland birds’ habitat.
On the Vermont Fish & Wildlife website, it states, “From bobolinks flushing up from a grassy field to the beautiful song of an eastern meadowlark, grassland birds greatly enrich summer in Vermont. But many of these species are in decline due to the loss of appropriate grassland habitat.
Landowners can make a difference by altering the times of year they mow fields that are 10 acres or larger. The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department and Audubon Vermont are encouraging landowners to help promote these beloved species by waiting a little longer to mow and give these birds a chance to complete their nesting season.”
The post by the state department continues, “Bobolinks build nests from May through July among the grasses and wildflowers of fields and meadows. When bobolinks are present, other grassland bird species such as savannah sparrows and grasshopper sparrows, may also be nesting among the grasses. Deer fawns, wild turkey chicks, and other animals take refuge in the grass, and are also at risk by mowing too early.”
“Farmers and other landowners who use the grass for hay can follow a regime that protects nesting grassland birds, including cutting before June and then waiting at least 65 days, or around August 15 to cut again,” the state information notes.
For landowner management assistance, see www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
