The Colonial Theatre reopens

On July 8, The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem, N.H. will open for its 105th consecutive season.
“We are excited about reopening, but moving forward cautiously and thoughtfully, with limited movie showtimes at first,” said Stephen Dignazio, Executive Director. “We would like to provide an opportunity for those that are comfortable with the ‘out to the movies’ experience at this time. For those that aren’t, we’ll continue streaming new movies from Colonial@Home on our website.”
The Theatre capacity is limited to 60 seats. Masks are required.
Wednesday, July 8 at 11 a.m will see the first of the 2020 Kids @ The Colonial series. Leland Faulkner’s World of Wonder is a program designed for the whole family.
This is part of a broader effort in Bethlehem to provide summer activities for children in town. Other fun and free things to do include: Singing Camp Songs with Jessica Grimes-Matheis; Fiber Arts with Paula Herbert; French Lessons with Margaret Born; Story Time with Margaret Born; Golf Lessons with Larry Fellows.
