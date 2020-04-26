Department of Corrections (DOC) Commissioner James Baker is a real stickler when it comes to COVID-19 policy and protocols in Vermont prisons.
Especially when it comes to DOC employees.
Baker opened his Thursday press briefing with the media by announcing a possible violation of the DOC policy requiring corrections officers to wear protective masks when in small spaces with inmates.
Baker said the recent incident involved a DOC staff member at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield on Wednesday. The staff member was at the prison accompanying a defendant who was appearing by video in Windham County Court for a bail review hearing.
“A (DOC) staff member did accompany him to that location and it’s a very small space where social distancing is not able to be done,” said Commissioner Baker. “During the course of that hearing our staff member appeared on the screen with a face mask that was partially uncovered off their face … I will say that being in a closed space like that with an individual — what we had expected was that our staff would be wearing a face mask.”
Baker said he was still looking into the incident, but felt it was important to be “up front and transparent” with the public about it.
“I don’t want any rumors out there about what occurred,” said Baker.
DOC officials have been called on multiple times recently to testify in court during bail review and sentence reduction hearings about the effectiveness of its recently enacted COVID-19 prevention policies and procedures.
“I was disappointed when I learned about it because of the many hours and hard work that went into planning our pandemic response and our ongoing work that’s being done every single day to address this,” said Baker.
Baker said he was so concerned about it, he went as far as to raise the incident during his daily staff meeting with DOC leadership.
“This is what I told the staff,” said Baker. “This is about accountability. It’s about accountability to me, to the citizens we serve and are obligated to protect. It’s about accountability to each one of us and accountability doesn’t flow downhill. It flows uphill and sideways. Everyone’s accountable to everybody else in our system. And if that didn’t occur [Wednesday] then I’ll deal with that as commissioner … There will be consequences.”
Baker, who is a retired colonel with the Vermont State Police, was appointed as Interim Commissioner of Corrections by Gov. Phil Scott in December. Baker worked for the state police for more than 30 years, serving as director from 2006 to 2009. He has also served as interim director of the Vermont Police Academy and as the Rutland Police Chief.
