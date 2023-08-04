ST. JOHNSBURY — The DiSpencery at AAP is still one of St. Johnsbury’s best-kept secrets.
“When you’re driving by on Route 5, no one knows anything is going on here,” owner Spencer Hudson said.
The DiSpencery, which is tucked behind Hudson’s All Around Power business on Memorial Drive, has turned from a space used just for company purposes to a happening social spot that has seen hundreds of visitors on a nightly basis this summer.
“It has a speakeasy feel because you don’t know it’s back here,” Hudson said. “Still, we’re getting huge momentum and gaining a lot of ground but a lot of people live right in town and don’t even know that it’s here and don’t come.”
The DiSpencery, tabbed as a play on words to Hudson’s first name, is a bar and restaurant that doubles as a summertime hangout space. What looks like an unsuspecting walkway, turns into an open, social atmosphere once you turn the corner. To the right, is an outdoor space with two rows of corn hole, a variety of arcade games, ping-pong, darts and more. To the left is seating, a stage for live performances and a bar that rests in front of a full kitchen — all tucked behind Hudson’s All Around Power business.
If you didn’t know before, the secret is out now.
“When I started this, I just wanted it to be a fun spot for people,” Hudson said. “I wanted people to enjoy it and have a fun time. If they’re not enjoying it, I don’t want any part of it. I’m not in the bar business, this isn’t my livelihood. It has suddenly become successful and it is making money — awesome — but I’m in the power sports business and that’s been my livelihood for all these years. So, I don’t want this to ever hamper that. I don’t ever want any troubles here or anything to cause All Around Power any issues. I just want this to be a nice, fun place.
“The interesting thing is that we get all ages too. We had a couple here the other night that was 83 and 85 and they had a wonderful time. And we get, obviously, 21-year-olds but we get a lot of families also.”
The idea for the DiSpencery first blossomed a few years ago after Hudson began converting the area, built off the showroom behind the store into a place that could be used during open houses and events for AAP.
“When it originally started it was just a little place, a little cafe, a little set-up for our store,” Hudson said. “We’ve always had open houses and sales events — the store has been here over 30 years — but we wanted a spot where we didn’t have to change it out. We had this space and we thought it would make a good spot to set up and leave that way.
“It was originally to compliment All Around Power and set us apart from the other power sports dealerships, to have our own cafe/bar setup but now it’s become its own venue — it has taken off, this is now it’s own thing.”
In the fall of 2020, the DiSpencery at AAP opened to the general public. The original bar that had been used the year prior for employees was the only bar at the time. But since its inception, the DiSpencery has grown significantly; as has its customer base.
The bar offers a full kitchen with a menu that includes a variety of appetizers, sandwiches/wraps, chicken wings and pizzas.
“I would dare bet anybody that we have the best wings,” Hudson said.
There is also a ‘Keg Challenge,’ where customers can attempt to eat five pounds of tater kegs. If accomplished, they would win a ‘Champion’ T-shirt, a spot on the DiSpencery’s Wall of Fame and get their tater kegs for free. However, so far, nobody has been successful.
New this year, is an upstairs gift shop as well as the Skybox Lounge which is open Friday and Saturday nights when the DiSpencery is busiest. The upper deck, which has additional seating and an overlook of the lower level, was added last summer and the bar was added this spring.
“We’re probably going to expand that even more next year,” Hudson said. “We can have anywhere from a couple hundred people to up to 500 people on a Saturday night. We were getting so busy, we didn’t have enough ways to get beer in their hands — just didn’t have enough bar space. The bar downstairs was a great little spot, but when we get really busy at night the line was too long.”
The DiSpencery team includes a rotating staff of eight bartenders. During the week, they run two bartenders and a cook and on Fridays and Saturdays usually 3-4 bartenders and two cooks.
“And I’m right inside, and everybody that works here [at AAP] has a little bit of experience out there too.”
Hudson also expanded the parking area to keep up with the growing amount of visitors as well as the outback open space area.
“It was all here the past couple years, just not as elaborate,” Hudson said. “When I sit in my office, I’ll hear people in the store say ‘come take a look out here, they have a bar out back.’ They didn’t know it was here, nobody knows that it is here. You gotta come see it.”
He adds that the speakeasy feel is intensified because it doesn’t necessarily feel like St. Johnsbury when people visit.
“Anybody that comes here, that’s what they all say,” Hudson said. “They feel like they’re on vacation, it has that vibe. And that’s how it feels when we’re busy, you see locals and new people. It’s a fun vibe and people really like it. It feels like you’re in Florida or Myrtle Beach or anywhere like that.
“If out-of-staters find the place, and they usually do, I can tell right away because they usually have their phones out telling their friends ‘oh my gosh, you’ve got to see this place!’”
AAP is open until six, but Hudson notes that the DiSpencery is designed for a bit later; and the space is continuously filled with events.
Every Tuesday night, there is a different food truck which is parked out back. There is a wall that opens up, which makes it feel like the truck is part of the venue. On Wednesdays, there is a darts league, paint and sips and music Bingo.
“We get a huge group for music bingo, people love that,” Hudson said.
On Thursdays, there is Open Mic and there is live music on Friday and Saturday nights. The music is always changing night-to-night and week-to-week, with an effort to continue to keep bringing fresh performers and bands in throughout the summer as well as DJs occasionally.
The DiSpencery also hosts one large event each month.
“Jeep Night which was really successful and Classic Car Night was more than successful; we had almost 50 classic cars in our parking lot,” Hudson said. “This month [Aug. 17], we’re doing a bike night and a memory ride for my dad who died in the fall and was a big biker.”
They also host a Halloween party at the end of their season — the DiSpencery is open from Memorial Weekend to Columbus Weekend — which Hudson says grows in popularity each year.
“Pretty much a full venue of stuff going on, and in the following years we’ll keep trying to do more events; maybe get a big name entertainer,” he said. “It’s grown now so when you get 200-300 people in here you’ve gotta make sure that everybody’s having a good time. That’s really the main focus of the DiSpencery at AAP — don’t come unless you’re planning on having a nice time because it’s a fun time and that’s how everybody feels when they leave.
“They say they love coming. We hear people say all the time, they had such a good time here, they love it. I get texts from people all over town that know me and say ‘we were at your place last night and it’s so much fun and we had such a great time.’ That’s really the goal for me, I just want people to have a good time. My only thought and dream was having a fun place to go to get a bite to eat or drink like it’s my backyard.”
The DiSpencery is open on Tuesdays 4-9, Wednesdays and Thursday noon-10, Fridays and Saturdays noon-11 and Sundays 9-3.
