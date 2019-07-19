The Downtown Revitalization group in Lyndon Plans PopUp Art gallery in honor of Dorian McGowan

The Downtown Revitalization group in Lyndon will present a PopUp Art gallery in honor of Dorian McGowan, former art professor at LSC.
McGowan is a prolific artist with many pieces of incredible work in many styles. The group wanted to honor him with a retrospective of his work. A gallery featuring his work and the work of a few other local artist will be on view at the corner of Depot and Church street in Lyndonville, space provided by Sue and Gary Burrington.
