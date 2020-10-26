The Fairbanks Museum Will Host A Pass-Through Halloween Trail For Kids

Halloween fun will be held in the new Delia Griffin Playground at the Fairbanks Museum in St. Johnsbury. (Courtesy Photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Halloween is happening in St. Johnsbury on Saturday, Oct. 31 for young ghosts, superheroes, creatures and more! The Fairbanks Museum is hosting a pass-through Halloween trail for kids to age 6 and their families from 4–6 p.m. in the new Delia Griffin Playground. This event will be touch-free and outdoors. Protective face covering is required for everyone over the age of 2, and maintaining at least 6-feet distance from people who are not in your immediate circle is mandatory for the safety of all.

“Come wearing your best spooky or silly costume to catch treats and try some tricks,” says Allison Gulka-Millard, director of programs at the Museum. Activities including a pumpkin hunt, colorful bubbles, and mad science demonstrations. This spooky trail is focused on younger children and will allow kids to have some fun while staying safe. Treats will be delivered via touch-free chutes directly into your bag or basket!

