In September, four local librarians from five local libraries got together to swap ideas and consider ways in which they could collaborate in the upcoming months. The conversation yielded the idea of a community gratitude project. Each of these libraries — the Jeudevine Memorial Library in Hardwick, the Greensboro Free Library, Craftsbury Public Library, the John Woodruff Simpson Memorial Library in East Craftsbury, and the Albany Public Library — will be offering opportunities for expressing gratitude during the month of November.
Are you thankful to a friend who is always there for you? Stop by the library where you’ll find stamped postcards that you can use to send them a note. What are you feeling grateful for? Write it on a piece of fabric and hang it up.
Throughout the month, each library will host a gratitude destination, with activities, ideas and books to support practicing gratitude, including a gratitude tree or line to hang colorful fabric with messages of gratitude. Patrons, community members and visitors are welcome to stop by and write a message; these messages will be on display for view and reflection for folks to acknowledge the good things happening in the community, with families and the world. It is one way to lift our spirits as we head into winter.
This project was born out of a conversation about Lapher Public Librarian Amy Olsen’s Wishtree project, where she created a Wishing Tree at her library inspired by the book, “Wishtree” by Katherine Applegate.
