BATH, N.H. — Dan Webb passed the torch.
Literally.
Well after nightfall at the 25th Jerry Jam music festival on Saturday, Webb walked onto the main stage holding a flaming torch.
He handed it to Nate Alberts, CEO of North Country Community Radio, the new owners of the three-day jam band festival at Klay Knoll Farm.
“I found the right person that can keep the flame burning,” Webb said.
Named for the late Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia, Jerry Jam has grown from a small gathering to a major live music event.
It was founded in 1996, on the first anniversary of Garcia’s death, when Webb rented a big screen television and invited friends to his Bethlehem home to watch Grateful Dead concert videos.
By year three, Webb expanded to live music.
Eventually it outgrew Webb’s property and moved to progressively larger venues. It has been held in Bath since 2011. Today the three-day festival draws approximately 5,000 people.
As the 25th anniversary approached, the future of Jerry Jam was in doubt.
Webb, who turned 60 this year, found it increasingly difficult to handle the responsibility and stress of running the event as it grew bigger. So he looked to hand it off. His search for a successor was delayed by COVID, which canceled the event in 2020 and 2021.
“It was a big unknown for a while — ‘Is this going to end?’ — and I wasn’t sure,” he said.
Eventually, he connected with North Country Community Radio, a Littleton-based non-profit that had broadcast Jerry Jam for the past decade.
Webb was a founding board member of NCCR. Following months of talks, he determined they were up to the task.
“They’re going to do a good job,” he said.
Webb has signed a five-year contract to stay on as a festival employee. He will be shadowed by NCCR staff, who will learn the ins and outs of organizing Jerry Jam.
“For the next five years, we’re definitely going to go strong. And I can see this going for another 25 years and possibly further, ” Webb said.
No major changes are planned for the festival.
Alberts has been coming to Jerry Jam since the beginning, has volunteered there since 2009, and wants to see it continue as it is.
It will remain a grassroots operation with no corporate sponsors and no non-compete clauses in performer’s contracts.
“We want to keep the same non-corporate, non-glossy, genuine, authentic vibe,” he said.
By taking over Jerry Jam, NCCR will become a more visible and more active presence in the region.
Through that exposure, Alberts hopes the station will become stronger.
“It certainly will get us a lot more attention and get our name out there to a new audience,” he said. “Putting ourselves out there on a big scale is going to attract a whole lot more listeners, and supports, and volunteers, and donors.”
A local resident and graduate of Lisbon Regional High School, Alberts has a personal interest in the festival’s success.
He described Jerry Jam as a preeminent cultural event for local North Country communities and recalled its influence on him as a youngster.
“There’s not a lot in the way of music festivals in this area. And live music, you can never have enough of it,” he said. “I grew up right down the street and it was always a struggle to find live music and be exposed to different sorts of live performances. So I feel it’s important.”
The transfer-of-ownership paperwork was completed on Thursday, which came as a relief to Webb.
For the first time in a quarter century, he was able to relax — at least a little bit — and enjoy the show.
That feeling swept over him on Friday evening, while standing at the front of the crowd at the main stage and watching a performance by The Samples.
People came up to him to offer hugs, handshakes and slaps on the back, and a tear came to his eye.
“That was a big moment. I got quite emotional. It just felt like so much weight had shed off me, and the tears were flowing. And it was OK, it was love,” he said. “That’s always been my goal, to feel the love of the festival. And I couldn’t relax enough to feel that until Friday late afternoon. I was like ‘OK, now I see what everybody loves about this place.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.