The Last Dance At Dog Mountain
Buy Now

Concert goers enjoy a performance by the Low Down Brass Band during the finale of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain in St. Johnsbury Sunday. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

Concert goers enjoy a performance by the Low Down Brass Band during the finale of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain in St. Johnsbury Sunday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments