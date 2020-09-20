Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
From left, dobro player Kate Wolff, singer/guitarist Eileen Baker and guitarist Phil Baker play "Those Green Mountains," the state song during the celebration of Alexander Twilight at the Old Stone House Museum Sunday.
William Hart, right, professor emeritus of History at Middlebury College, speaks at Sunday's event. From left in background are Carmen Jackson, president of the museum's Board of Trustees; Old Stone House Museum Executive Director Molly Veysey; and Associate Director of Operations Bob Hunt.
Local educator Bobby Farlice-Rubio gestures while speaking Sunday at the Old Stone House Museum.
Rep. Peter Welch reads the Concurrent Resolution passed July 1, 2020 in the Vermont Legislature. The framed document will hang in the parlor of Alexander Twilight's home.
This roadside historic marker pays tribute to the life of Alexander L. Twilight. It was unveiled on Sunday.
Old Stone House Museum Executive Director Molly Veysey, right, welcomes to Sunday's event the crowd which was safely distanced over more of the lawn than shown here.
BROWNINGTON — Educator, legislator, preacher, parent, the first person of color in the United States to earn a college degree …
Alexander Lucius Twilight was spoken of in high respect by a wide range of people on a beautiful Sunday afternoon at the Old Stone House Museum. It was the first of a four-day celebration of his life at the iconic museum in Brownington. Highlights of the day were the unveiling of a roadside historic site marker honoring Twilight, and the reading of a Concurrent Resolution by U.S. Rep. Peter Welch. Other events are scheduled over the next two days, leading to Wednesday’s final day, Sept. 23, designated by the state legislature as Alexander Twilight Day in Vermont. Sept. 23 also falls on the 225th anniversary of Twilight’s birth.
