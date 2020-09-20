BROWNINGTON — Educator, legislator, preacher, parent, the first person of color in the United States to earn a college degree …

Alexander Lucius Twilight was spoken of in high respect by a wide range of people on a beautiful Sunday afternoon at the Old Stone House Museum. It was the first of a four-day celebration of his life at the iconic museum in Brownington. Highlights of the day were the unveiling of a roadside historic site marker honoring Twilight, and the reading of a Concurrent Resolution by U.S. Rep. Peter Welch. Other events are scheduled over the next two days, leading to Wednesday’s final day, Sept. 23, designated by the state legislature as Alexander Twilight Day in Vermont. Sept. 23 also falls on the 225th anniversary of Twilight’s birth.

