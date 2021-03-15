The Outbreak Continues: 21 New COVID Cases At Newport Prison

Officials dealt with a hostage-taking Tuesday at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport City. (File Photo)

NEWPORT — 19 more inmates and two staff members at Northern State Correctional Facility (NSCF) in Newport have tested positive for COVID-19. The cases were detected both independently and in testing at the facility conducted on March 11.

The entire facility is being tested again today and has been in full lockdown since the first positive results of the outbreak were detected on Feb. 25.

“All of the new positive incarcerated cases came from one unit, which matches our experience with the virus,” said Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker. “Our team continues to do their level best to mitigate the spread across the facility.”

The Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) has previously reported 136 inmate and 11 staff positive cases at NSCF since the outbreak began.

One hundred prior positive individuals have now been medically cleared to leave isolation at NSCF — which means they are no longer considered COVID-positive or exhibiting symptoms of the virus. Four staff members are expected to be medically cleared early this week. There are currently 37 positive inmate cases and 6 positive staff cases at the NSCF.

Statewide, a total of 12 staff and 38 incarcerated individuals in the DOC system are positive for the virus as of Monday morning.

Northeast Correctional Complex (NECC) in St. Johnsbury is also on lockdown due to two new positive staff cases. The DOC is awaiting the results of inmate testing at NECC conducted over the weekend.

DOC officials say families and friends of incarcerated individuals are encouraged to reach out to the Vermont DOC Office of Constituency Services with questions: https://doc.vermont.gov/information-inmate-families-and-friends.

