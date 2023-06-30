LYNDON — Three parents have launched a grassroots anti-bullying campaign.
The effort, dubbed The REVolution, will begin with a kickoff event at Bandstand Park on Sunday, Sept. 10.
The people behind the event are Adrianne Hutchin, Desiree Hawkins and Laura Wayne, mothers of children who have been bullied in local schools.
They joined forces after Hawkins’ 12-year-old son, Noah Stone, took his own life last fall.
Hawkins said her son committed suicide after being “significantly” bullied. The REVolution is part of her ongoing crusade to prevent “the tragedy I deal with from happening to other families in our area.”
The small-town initiative has big-time goals.
The REVolution was devised as a long-term, multi-year push to enact comprehensive anti-bullying legislation.
Hutchin said the need for such legislation is clear, pointing to personal experience and professional knowledge.
Not only are the three founders of The REVolution parents of bullying victims at St. Johnsbury School (PreK-8) and Lyndon Institute (9-12), but Hutchin has glimpsed the greater problem through her work as a guardian ad litem.
“I know, as a guardian ad litem, that Lyndon Town School has a huge problem with bullying,” she said.
However, she noted, the problem extends to every public school in Vermont.
“It’s not just Lyndon Institute, St. Johnsbury School, or Lyndon Town School. It’s all the schools,” she said.
“WE’RE SERIOUS”
The purpose of anti-bullying legislation is spelled out in The REVolution’s name.
Literally.
The first three letters, R.E.V., are an acronym for the group’s motto: Recognize, Educate and Validate.
Those words summarize The REVolution’s three-pronged purpose: Raising awareness, teaching solutions, and empowering victims.
Hutchin, Hawkins and Wayne hope legislation will meet the needs of at-risk children, surround them with the necessary services to protect and care for them and require schools to crack down on bullying.
“We’re looking to hold parents responsible, we’re looking to hold schools responsible. There needs to be more responsibility,” Hutchin said. “There needs to be more education. There needs to be more social-emotional learning. People need to understand that these bullies aren’t born, they’re made.”
The group will take a slow, deliberate approach to maximize support in Montpelier.
“When we get there, we want to make sure that [legislation] goes through. And we want to make sure they realize: We’re serious, we have a plan, we’ve done our homework and we have the statistics to back it up,” Hutchin said. “So they don’t just brush us off.”
TIME TO DO SOMETHING
The REVolution took shape over the past eight months.
In the wake of her son’s death on Nov. 6, Hawkins spread awareness. She reached out to news outlets, spoke on the problem, and appealed for a legislative solution that she dubbed the “Noah Act.”
That inspired Hutchin and Wayne to reach out.
Hutchin (who was already friends with Hawkins) and Wayne are parents whose children have been, and are being, harassed.
All three met for coffee two months ago. They talked about the harassment their children experienced and their dissatisfaction with how school officials handled it.
“We decided it was time to do something,” Hutchin said.
From that conversation, The REVolution began.
In late May, all three penned letters to the editor that appeared in The Caledonian-Record.
In a letter published May 30, Hawkins wrote, “When will we all come together to fight for the changes the schools need to desperately do to protect our children? When will enough be enough? How many more will we lose before anything is done? Let’s work as a group and fight for change! No child deserves to feel the pain of bullying and no child deserves to feel like suicide is there answer!”
The Sept. 10 event will serve as the formal launch.
It will feature signs and flyers to raise awareness, signups for volunteers, raffles to raise funds, and spaces for those affected by bullying to sit down, discuss the issue, and share their experiences.
A website will be launched in the coming months.
The hope, Hutchin said, is to assemble grassroots groups to tackle the bullying issue at the local level, and lay the foundation for the creation of legislation.
“We want to give the victims a voice. These children need a voice, they need somebody to stand up for them,” Hutchin said. “And we want to make sure other parents don’t have to go through this.”
For more visit: https://www.facebook.com/revolutionnekvt
