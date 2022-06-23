The Rocks In Bethlehem Gets $300G Tax Credit

Plans are being refined and money raised for the major renovations at The Rocks Estate, in Bethlehem, where the Carriage Barn, pictured here, will be rebuilt into the center of operations for all New Hampshire Forest Society efforts in northern New Hampshire. (File photo)
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority (CDFA) announced Thursday that it had awarded $5 million in tax credits to projects throughout New Hampshire.
The sum of $300,000 in tax credits was awarded to The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, in Bethlehem. “The tax credits will be used to renovate the conservation center located at The Rocks in Bethlehem, increasing access to natural history programming and outdoor recreation opportunities,” stated Katy Easterly Martey, CDFA executive director. “The renovation will retain the historic exterior of the building and convert the interior into a net-zero energy-efficient structure featuring geothermal and solar photovoltaic systems.”
The Rocks is a 1,400-acre property that serves as the organization’s northern New Hampshire campus. It is one of 13 organizations receiving CDFA tax credits in New Hampshire
