The Show Must Go Online! Vermont Children’s Theater Hosts Its First-Ever Virtual Summer Program

Vermont Children’s Theater (VCT) will offer its popular summer musical theater experience in July, but to protect the health and safety of participants, is moving to an online format. The 2020 Virtual VCT program includes two theatrical productions as well as classes in acting, singing, movement, and storytelling.
Virtual VCT will provide NEK youth with the opportunity to explore, discover, and create art, while observing Vermont public health guidelines to be smart and stay safe during the pandemic. Young people, ages 7 through those who have completed 12th grade this June, with all levels of talent and experience, are invited to participate. There is no charge, but space is limited, and reservations are being accepted on a first-come-first-served basis.
“Even though VCT won’t be producing three musicals this summer, youth will still have the opportunity to stretch their creativity, build confidence, and develop friendships in a time when socializing has been difficult, all while growing their love of theater and the arts,” said Sarah Ham, VCT President.
In Virtual VCT, youth can choose from ten activities, including:
Virtual Chaos Theater; A Fairy Tale Review; The Art of Storytelling; Playwriting Workshop; Songwriting Workshop; Musical Theater Performance; Dance and Movement Workshop (in two sessions); Creating an Actor’s Package; Senior Cabaret for the Class of 2020
Virtual VCT activities will be hosted online using Zoom and can be accessed on any Zoom compatible device, including tablets, smartphones, and computers with webcam and microphone features.
Registration is now open and the season is set to begin on July 6. For more information or to register, visit
https://www.vermontchildrenstheater.com/ and look for the Virtual VCT registration link.
VCT’s efforts are generously supported by Coins for Community and shoppers at White’s Market. In addition, Danville Animal Hospital has issued a challenge grant and will match up to $1,000 from donations made this summer to VCT.
