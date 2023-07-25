CABOT — The floods swept away property and possessions.
Heart and hope? Those held fast.
This weekend the Cabot Arts and Music Festival will celebrate the resilience of a small hamlet (population 1,443) after historic floods. It takes place Saturday, July 29.
The event will move from the downtown, where the swollen Winooski River caused catastrophic damage, to a spot above the high water mark: The home of festival organizer Dana Robinson.
The change of location happened fast.
The floods struck on July 10. A week later, on July 17, the Select Board informed Robinson the downtown would not be ready for the festival, and the following night Robinson offered up his backyard.
The show would go on.
“The reality is, my wife [Susan] and I live on an acre-and-a-quarter right on [Route] 215. Our home is an 1880 schoolhouse. There’s plenty of room around the property and we were looking around thinking ‘Well, gee, maybe we could do it here,’” Robinson said.
What does it mean to hold a festival in the immediate aftermath of a natural disaster?
In Cabot, everything.
Following two weeks of stress and strain, long days and sleepless nights, the festival aims to reward residents for their hard work and give them an opportunity to relax, recharge and reconnect.
“People have been working so hard and they’re so stressed out,” Robinson said. All we’re trying to do is provide a little island of peace and respite. We just want to give people a break.”
The Robinsons helped found the Cabot Arts and Music Festival last year, as a way to support the local arts and culture scene and draw visitors to the rural community.
The event is put on by a paid staff of five and approximately 40 volunteers. This year it will feature nine acts, 12 vendors, two food trucks and kids’ activities.
While the location is ‘small town’ Vermont, the festival features big-time acts.
This year’s lineup includes Vermont rock/soul act Kat Wright and polythythmic/jam band Barika, nationally renowned folk artists Vance Gilbert (Philadelphia) and Kate Campbell (New Orleans), and French-Canadian folk band Bon Dèbarras
“The artists are world-class. It’s not a podunk festival. It’s actually a really high quality festival. We have internationally touring artists. And we try to find and feature the best local acts,” Robinson said. “We just want to be known regionally as a destination. If people are wondering what to do at the end of July every year, it should be a no brainer that you come to Cabot and you have a good time.”
The festival is an extension of Cabot’s vibrant musical culture.
Cabot Arts typically puts on two concerts per month and will hold the inaugural Cheese and Culture Festival in September and annual 12th Night Celebration in January. Cabot Public Library stages live musical performances. Harry’s Hardware hosts regular musical performances as well as weekly old-time jam sessions (run by Robinson) and monthly sing arounds.
“On any given day of the week, there’s usually some kind of music in Cabot,” Robinson said.
The Cabot Arts and Music Festival will funnel all festival revenue to flood relief, to be divided between three different fundraisers.
“In the event we make any kind of profit it’s all going back into the town,” Robinson said.
One of those beneficiaries will be Harry’s Hardware, which is partially closed after the floods washed away the rear foundation of the building.
Harry’s Hardware is a community center, the town’s “third place” where residents cross paths outside of home and work.
After the flood, Robinson recalled, people congregated at the heavily damaged hardware store-slash-bar, perhaps out of habit.
“It was incredible. People were just kind of hanging out there and having conversations with each other that they’d never had before. And people were hyper-aware of how valuable the concept of a third place is, a place where people can just go and be with each other,” he said.
With the downtown still being rebuilt, Robinson’s home will act as that third place, for one day at least.
“The grounds at the schoolhouse here are beautiful. There’s gardens, there’s trees, there’s nice grass. It’s a really fine and beautiful place just to hang out,” he said. “I’m looking forward to being able to share that.”
For more on the Cabot Arts and Music Festival visit https://www.cabotarts.org/
