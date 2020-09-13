Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Vaudeville/music fans gather at Three Rivers Trailhead Center for the first of two Saturday afternoon shows by Modern Times Theatre. With back to camera in chair is Rose Friedman, who with husband Justin Lander, delighted onlookers with a fresh take on the entertainment styles of the past, including novelty music, handmade puppetry, and classic comedy.
As Rose Friedman, seated, strums and plays the kazoo; husband Larry is behind the puppets during a Saturday afternoon show by Modern Times Theatre at the Three Rivers Trailhead Center on Bay Street in St. Johnsbury.
Mikahely, foreground, entertains on Railroad Street during Saturday's "getdowntown!" event in downtown St. Johnsbury. A self-taught musician, the Madagascar native draws inspiration from traditional Malagasy rhythms to create his own unique sound on guitar and valiha (a zither-like instrument made from bamboo).
Bryan Blanchette plays to an appreciative audience at the Welcome Center in downtown St. Johnsbury on a sunny Saturday afternoon. An Abenaki singer/songwriter, and Berklee College of Music alumni, he has been singing on the Northeast Powwow drum circuit for over 20 years. He is currently writing, performing, and recording contemporary Abenaki and “Abenglish” language songs.
On a blue-chip, early-fall Saturday, downtown St. Johnsbury was enlivened with the sound of music and vaudeville.
Exhorted by sponsors to “getdowntown!,” the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, Catamount Arts, the Town of St. Johnsbury and its partners Discover St. Johnsbury, St. Johnsbury Parks and Rec, and NEK Gravel helped make for a festive sun-splashed day.
