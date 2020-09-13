On a blue-chip, early-fall Saturday, downtown St. Johnsbury was enlivened with the sound of music and vaudeville.

Exhorted by sponsors to “getdowntown!,” the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, Catamount Arts, the Town of St. Johnsbury and its partners Discover St. Johnsbury, St. Johnsbury Parks and Rec, and NEK Gravel helped make for a festive sun-splashed day.

