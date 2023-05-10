The St. Johnsbury Development Fund Wants To Buy The Former Maple Center Motel on Hastings Hill

The St. Johnsbury Development Fund plans to purchase the former Maple Center Motel on Hastings Hill from St. Johnsbury Academy (SJA).
The deal isn’t done yet but the St. Johnsbury Select Board decided on Monday to give the development fund $200,000 in ARPA money from the town’s revitalization fund.
“It’ll help them leverage their other funding pieces to be able to advance the project,” said Town Manager Chad Whitehead.
Development Fund President Daniel J. Kimbell said the plan is to get control of the property, demolish the remaining buildings, remediate any contamination and then figure out what could be developed on the property.
“That’s our plan,” said Kimbell. “The development fund - which is all about trying to create economic development - sees that as a crucial piece of property here in town….We’re gonna take a much different approach and first get control of the property and get it to where it’s redevelopable.”
The Development Fund already has a purchase and sales agreement with SJA, and the five-acre lot is already hooked up to town water and sewer.
The property had been used as SJA dormitory space over the years but school officials said their plan is to house all their boarding students on or much closer to campus.
The sale of the motel failed twice in 2022.
The first attempt was by Rural Edge, which held an option to buy, but the housing organization withdrew the effort because of funding issues. Then a group of Main Street residents wanted to purchase the property. Their plan was to create approximately a dozen apartments available for rent.
But the negotiations fell apart after “legal language” became an issue and could not be settled.
Most recently a group of New Hampshire developers pulled out of a deal after signing a purchase agreement with plans to develop the property into a mix of efficiency and one-bedroom units.
The motel was built in 1952 under the ownership of Arthur and Lucienne Dubois. It opened at a time when the town was being marketed as the “Maple Center of the World.”
Years later, B.J. Murphy and his company Murphy Realty, owned the property. B.J. later gifted it to the Academy in 2008 as a space to house boarding students. Murphy, who died in 2013, graduated from the Academy in 1943.
