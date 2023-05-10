The St. Johnsbury Development Fund Wants To Buy The Former Maple Center Motel on Hastings Hill
The St. Johnsbury Development Fund wants to buy the former Maple Center Motel property on Hastings Hill in St. Johnsbury from St. Johnsbury Academy.

The St. Johnsbury Development Fund plans to purchase the former Maple Center Motel on Hastings Hill from St. Johnsbury Academy (SJA).

The deal isn’t done yet but the St. Johnsbury Select Board decided on Monday to give the development fund $200,000 in ARPA money from the town’s revitalization fund.

