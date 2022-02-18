The Strange & Unusual Story Of The Jimmy Kwik Robbery

This was no ordinary armed robbery.
Police say it was a cousin-on-cousin crime that involved a knife, a notorious drug house, claims of kidnapping, hostage-taking, and threats from an unidentified federal fugitive known as “Danger.”
And there was also a hug.
Nathan Cheney, 24, was ordered held without bail on Thursday after pleading not guilty in Orleans Superior Court to felony assault & robbery with a weapon and obstruction of justice and misdemeanor charges of heroin possession and providing false information to a police officer.
Newport police say Cheney robbed the Jimmy Kwik’s Store at 153 Coventry Street in Newport City on Wednesday and fled with $200 from the cash register.
The alleged victim, Michalea Burbank, 28, is Cheney’s cousin.
She was working at the store as a clerk when Cheney arrived just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
“Burbank had been tending to customers and vacuuming the carpet in the store,” wrote Newport Police Sgt. Charles Moulton in his report. “She turned around and was startled by a person standing behind her. She did not see or hear ‘Nathan’ come in. Nathan Cheney stated to Burbank ‘You’re not gonna like this and you’re gonna have to call the cops on me but…’”
Burbank then asked Cheney what was going on.
According to court documents, Cheney told Burbank that his girlfriend was being held at gunpoint at 170 School Street in Westfield - which was raided on Tuesday by a multi-agency police task force resulting in federal drug conspiracy charges against three people.
One of which is a male suspect known only by his street name of ‘Danger.’
“(Cheney) continued that ‘These serious f***ing people, they have my girlfriend at gunpoint,’” wrote Sgt. Moulton. “Nathan Cheney added that he owed them $200 and he had to get it to them or they would ‘blast off’ her head. Nathan Cheney continued that he had a knife and he needed the $200 or he would hurt Burbank, but he didn’t want to have to.”
Burbank told police that she then went over to the cash register and handed Cheney the money. Burbank said Cheney was crying and talking about his life being a mess.
“He then asked for a hug,” wrote Sgt. Moulton. “So Burbank hugged him.”
Cheney left the store, Burbank called police and Cheney’s kidnapping and hostage story began to unravel.
“The Vermont State Police and Orleans County Sheriffs Department responded to 170 School Street in Westfield and found nothing notable,” wrote Sgt. Moulton. “No fresh signs of anyone being there was observed either.”
Police said Cheney’s girlfriend was identified as Jean Crandall, 31, and that both were spotted a few hours later walking on Union Street in Newport. Cheney was arrested and insisted that he did not commit a robbery.
“Nathan Cheney continued that his cousin willingly gave him the money, that he didn’t demand it,” wrote Sgt. Moulton.
Police said Cheney was found to be in possession of a folding knife, two glass pipes and 22 “white waxy bags” containing suspected illegal drugs and one small unknown “rock” that fell from his “half-open ear pod case,” according to the report.
Cheney also continued to claim his girlfriend had been kidnapped.
“Nathan Cheney advised that sometime during the morning hours of today (2/16/22) several people came to his residence and forcibly abducted Jean Crandall,” wrote Sgt. Moulton. “She was then brought to 170 School Street in Westfield where she was held against her will, then transported to a residence in North Troy where she was held until Nathan Cheney paid the $200 ransom.”
But Crandall told police a different story.
She denied being abducted or kidnapped or held at gunpoint.
But she did say she had been threatened to be harmed by people who Nathan Cheney owed money to from some time ago.
“I asked Jean if she felt as if she was in danger earlier in the evening which she stated, that could have been, and that she had been threatened by a male nicknamed ‘Danger,’” wrote Newport Police Ofc. Colin Sykes in his supplemental affidavit. “She was being threatened because of money that Cheney owed ‘Danger.’”
As of Friday, “Danger” was still on the loose and his real name remains unknown. The other two suspects arrested on Tuesday at 170 School Street in Westfield were Rachael M. Goulet, 27, and Johnny D. Crocker Jr., 25. Both are now being held in federal detention.
Orleans Superior Court Judge Lisa A. Warren ordered Cheney held without bail pending a weight-of-the-evidence hearing.
Cheney faces a possible sentence of up to 22 years in prison and $8,000 in fines if convicted
