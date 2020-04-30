MIDDLEBURY, VT — During the week of April 20th, the Vermont Women’s Fund distributed $292,000 to nonprofits and initiatives delivering invaluable services that safeguard Vermont’s women and girls during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.
The Vermont Women’s Fund Council made the decision to pivot its grantmaking strategy to support urgent needs brought on by the pandemic. “We had to change direction quickly,” says Meg Smith, director of the Vermont Women’s Fund. “As each day progressed in March, it was obvious we had to switch our thinking from funding programs to supporting organizational survival. These nonprofits are the frontline organizations providing critical resources for Vermont’s women and girls and the wider community.”
The Vermont Women’s Fund is the largest philanthropic fund dedicated to women and girls in the state. Its mission is to fund programs that support women’s economic self-sufficiency and advance gender equity. Since its founding in 1994, the Women’s Fund has distributed over $3 million to nonprofits throughout Vermont that provide programs in pursuit of those goals. Smith has headed up the Women’s Fund for seven years.
“It is not lost on us that an estimated 66 percent of Vermont’s frontline workers are women, holding essential positions in healthcare, childcare, social services, grocery, and cleaning services,” comments Smith. “The disparity that we are seeing play out in this crisis is indicative of a much larger problem, one we are committed to solving. But for now, we are proud to provide some immediate funds to these great Vermont organizations that work for the long-term benefit of women and girls.”
The following is the list of local recipients of funding from the Vermont Women’s Fund for 2020. All grants given were unrestricted funding in this special COVID-19 grant cycle:
• Green Mountain United Way in Montpelier provides services for Caledonia, Essex, Orange, Orleans, and Washington counties: $10,000
• Northeast Kingdom Collaborative in Craftsbury provides services for Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans counties: $2,500
• The Umbrella of St. Johnsbury provides services in Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans counties: $10,000
• VT Area Health Education Centers (Southern & Northern) in Springfield and St. Johnsbury provide statewide services: $5,000
• WonderArts Vermont in Greensboro provides services in Orleans county: $3,000
