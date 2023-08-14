Therapist: Peacham Man Won’t Take Responsibility For Touching 15 Year-Old

A Peacham man convicted of making inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old girl won’t take responsibility for his actions.
That’s according to his sex offender therapist and the St. Johnsbury Department of Probation & Parole.
Ronald Craig, 62, denied the allegation in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday and was released by Judge Justin P. Jiron under the same probation conditions after being convicted.
Caledonia Superior Court
The state did not ask for additional conditions of release.
Craig was convicted on May 11 of lewd & lascivious conduct and simple assault.
Three months later, his probation officer charged Craig with violating probation.
“On July 17, 2023, the defendant was issued a treatment termination letter by Zachary Scott therapist for Effective Counseling Solutions for failing to take responsibility for his sexual offense behaviors,” wrote probation officer Trever Roy in his violation report.
“Mr. Craig told Zachary Scott that he was not guilty of the crimes he was convicted of and took a plea deal under the advice of counsel,” wrote Roy. “Zachary Scott reported that Mr. Craig had made statements during his initial intake on 6/30/2023 that he had violated his victim’s sexual boundaries, and this was recanted on 7/14/2023 during his first group session.”
As part of the plea agreement, Craig was required to register as a sex offender and complete a sex offender treatment program.
The incident occurred in December 2019 at a residence in Danville.
Craig pleaded guilty in May as part of the plea agreement to a simple assault charge and no contest to the charge of lewd & lascivious conduct.
Judge Jiron sentenced Craig to 0-3 months, all suspended, with three years of probation. The lewd & lascivious conduct conviction was a three-year deferred sentence which means that the conviction could be wiped from Craig’s record if he complies with all the terms of his probation.
But the new violation of probation could mean the lewd & lascivious conduct charge could remain on Craig’s criminal record.
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police, Craig pinned a teenage girl to the floor with his body and made inappropriate contact with her.
Craig did yard work for the family and went to the house after the girl’s mother messaged him about some new work. He was invited into the kitchen just as the girl was finishing dinner. The victim told police that while he was there, Craig approached her and started “play fighting” with her.
The teen told investigators she kept telling Craig to stop, but he kept escalating the situation.
The victim told police that Craig touched her and made her feel violated during the incident and at one point, Craig pinned both her arms on the floor and asked “How do you like 198 pounds on top of you?”
Craig was also charged with simple assault for injuring the girl’s wrist during the incident.
Craig was facing a possible sentence of up to 16 years in prison before reaching an agreement with prosecutors.
