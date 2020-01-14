The East Haven Library will host the Bright Spot Therapy Dog Team of Betty, a black Labradoodle, and Michelle Karb on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 1:30 p.m. Karb will talk about her experience with Bright Spot and how she and Betty trained to become a therapy dog team.

Since Betty is certified as a therapy dog, she is able to go to schools, nursing homes, and to visit hospice patients.

