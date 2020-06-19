Today is the first day of summer, but in the literal sense no one locally will be diving into it.
Temperatures in the region will hit the high 80s today but a refreshing dip in a local community pool is not an option because fears and restrictions related COVID-19 have closed or postponed pool operations.
The Kiwanis Club in St. Johnsbury has not canceled the free season of swim lessons and open swim time, but an opening date is unknown and there’s no water in the pool.
Representatives from the Kiwanis Club and Powers Park in Lyndonville said recently that they were waiting for further allowances from state officials.
On Friday, officials announced a significant increase of gathering numbers that may make pool operations more plausible. It was announced that outdoor events gathering capacity could reach 150 people starting on June 26. It has been limited to 25.
No one representing the Kiwanis pool or the pool at Powers Park was available to say what Friday’s announcement will mean for their operations. Kiwanian Brent Beck did say that members had discussed the earlier limitations and knew it wouldn’t make sense to open with a capacity of less than 50 people.
Beck said club members want to open the pool and have been making preparations for a summer swimming season. Painting has been done along with necessary minor repairs. He said once an opening decision is made the pool can be filled and the chemicals balanced within a week’s time.
There is water in the pool at Powers Park, but no one was there Friday. Closer to the entrance, Betsy Bailey, owner of Little Dipper Doodle Daycare, stood with several other people welcoming visitors in cars as part of a summer family fun time. The people talked about the program and handed materials with which families could engage. Bailey said the pool will be open for use starting on July 6 in a limited way. She said children from her daycare will be using an available time slot at the pool once it opens.
Pools in Bethlehem, Littleton and Woodsville have decided not to open at all this summer.
The Town of Northumberland Recreation Department pool is scheduled to open July 1 and access will be restricted to a limited number of Groveton residents. Swimmers will be screened on arrival for COVID-19 symptoms. Children and staff will be separated into groups of 10 or less and be required to maintain social distance. No swim lessons will be offered this year.
