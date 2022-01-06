A Green Mountain Power utility truck was stolen from inside the garage at GMP headquarters in St. Johnsbury early Thursday and driven throughout the Northeast Kingdom and into New Hampshire before being abandoned in Orleans County with an empty gas tank.
Both St. Johnsbury Police and the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department are working on the case.
The truck was returned to GMP on Thursday after it was located by Lt. Tom Hanlon of the sheriff’s department in the parking lot of the West Charleston Corner Store on Vt. 105.
St. Johnsbury Police Det. Sgt. Lester Cleary said the truck was taken from the GMP facility along Route 5 where it intersects Main Street a little after 2 a.m. Surveillance camera footage shows a man driving away with the truck after gaining entry into the garage and opening the garage bay door.
It was not a straight route that the man took to West Charleston. Based on GPS data, Sgt. Cleary described the trip that the man took in the large boom truck as “meandering” and “all over God’s creation.” The journey involved passing through Essex County and into New Hampshire before the truck made its way to Orleans County and into the mini-mart parking lot.
It appears that once the man abandoned the truck he found a new vehicle to take nearby, reported the sheriff’s department.
According to Lt. Hanlon, the man stole a 2008 Ford F-250 Ext Cab that was parked across the road at Grenier’s Garage about 4 a.m. The truck is blue with a black dump box and a yellow snowplow with new snow tires and no registration plates.
Lt. Hanlon described the suspect as a white male, from 25 to 40 years old, with an average height and weight. He was wearing a green puffy style jacket, blue hoodie and wearing a cast on his left wrist/forearm. Video camera footage shows the man carrying a blue bag/bedroll.
Sgt. Cleary said some items were stolen from the GMP truck but no significant damage was found to the truck.
Charges that the St. Johnsbury Police anticipate in the case are burglary, unlawful mischief, petty larceny from a vehicle, grand larceny, and operation without consent. The estimated cost of the GMP truck is $90,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department at 802-334-3333 or the St. Johnsbury Police Department at 802-748-2314. Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the GMP Utility Truck being operated early Thursday on the roads from Caledonia County into Essex County and eventually to West Charleston. Lt. Hanlon believes the Ford truck was being operated by the suspect about 4 a.m. possibly traveling west toward Derby.
