Thieves Steal From Derby Stores

Vermont State Police are looking for the public’s help in solving two burglaries at two Derby stores in recent days.
“An armful of sweatshirts” were stolen from Olympia Sports on Tuesday, according to a report by Cpl. Amy LeClair. On Thursday, Aug. 26, the neighboring Tractor Supply Store was victimized when a convertible jet/tank system valued at nearly $400 was stolen.
Police gave no indication that the crimes could be linked. The stores are next to each other, though accessed by separate parking lots off Route 105.
The theft at Olympia Sports took place about 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31, Cpl. LeClair said. A male suspect is sought. A store employee said the male grabbed the sweatshirts and ran from the store, entering a tan vehicle that was waiting in front of the store.
Two suspects, one male and the other female, are sought in the crime committed at Tractor Supply. It was about 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 26 when the jet/tank system was taken from the store. The theft was recorded by surveillance cameras. The two people drove away in a blue sedan after stealing the merchandise.
Anyone with any information regarding either of the thefts is asked to contact Cpl. LeClair at (802) 334-8881.
