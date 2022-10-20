ST. JOHNSBURY — A generator belonging to CALEX Ambulance Service was wheeled across their lawn by a thief in broad daylight Wednesday afternoon.
The generator was outside the CALEX building, and inside were multiple people, including the day crew and an office staff member. It was a brazen thing to do in the middle of the day outside a building occupied by staff at the intersection of two busy roads, said CALEX Director Michael Wright.
“I couldn’t believe it honestly,” he said.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing the generator being wheeled to a waiting vehicle near the intersection of Hospital Drive and Breezy Hill Road. Two males were involved - one to pull the generator from the building and another driving a white car in which the generator was loaded into the trunk. Another witness reported seeing the vehicle on the road with the generator sticking out from the trunk.
The wheels of the generator flattened the grass as it was wheeled away, leaving evidence of the pathway taken by the thief. Wright posted a picture of the lawn to social media and warned, “Lock your stuff!! In broad daylight today our food trailer Generac generator was stolen around 1225 hours. Rolled as you can see across the lawn and into a white four-door car.”
The crime was quickly reported to Vermont State Police and it was quickly resolved. Surveillance camera footage supplied by neighboring Kingdom Internal Medicine provided details about the getaway car, including the license plate. By the end of the afternoon, Trooper Evan Johnson had returned the generator in fine condition to CALEX.
The trooper reported on Thursday afternoon that he has not finished the investigation. He said the generator was found at a residence in Newark. The identity of the person responsible is being withheld because he is considered a juvenile.
Wright credited the VSP for the quick return of the CALEX generator. “They did a fantastic job,” he said. “In less than four hours they had it back.”
The generator is used by CALEX to power up their food trailer when an electrical source is not otherwise available. The next time the CALEX food trailer will be serving up food and beverages is the Main Street Halloween celebration in St. Johnsbury.
Wright said the criminal activity at CALEX headquarters will necessitate extra vigilance, including the addition of surveillance cameras. “We need to start locking down everything,” he said. “We need to lock vehicles when we’re here and no more bay doors open unless they’re open because we’re outside.”
The incident at CALEX is the latest theft to occur in the area. Eight catalytic converters have been cut from vehicles parked in NVRH parking areas in recent weeks, including four in the last month, said Diana Gibbs, VP of Marketing & Community Health Improvement at the hospital.
She said security staff have been working closely with state police in trying to find the people responsible, and the hospital is looking into more lighting in some parking areas in an effort to step up measures to discourage the criminal behavior.
“We’re encouraging our staff to report anything suspicious at this point,” Gibbs said.
