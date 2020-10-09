Third Annual Lyndonville Art Walk To Take Place In November

LYNDONVILLE — A call is being issued to all artists, sculptors and makers in all mediums to create work focusing on the entry into the transitional month of November.

Work can illustrate the various aspects of change that happen this month and how we are all in this together. Art will be exhibited all month in various locations throughout the Village of Lyndonville, with an Art Walk brochure indicating locations. Kick off will happen at the Satellite Gallery on Nov. 7.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments