Third Black Lives Matter Sign Pulled From Lyndonville Couple’s Lawn

In this file photo from September 2017, David Martin and his wife, Penny, stand outside their Lyndonville home on Skyline Drive near their Black Lives Matter lawn sign. The sign was stolen on Sunday night, Aug. 30, 2020. (File Photo by Dana Gray)

LYNDONVILLE — A Black Lives Matter sign was stolen from a Skyline Drive property Sunday night.

It was the third time that a lawn sign stating “Black Lives Matter” was taken from David Martin and Penny Patch. This one was the hardest to remove as Martin tried to make it more secure. He anchored the sign in flower pots filled with cement.

