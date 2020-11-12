Third COVID-19 Positive Case Reported At NVU-Lyndon

A third case of COVID-19 was reported by Northern Vermont University-Lyndon late Wednesday evening. The health check-in app NVU is using relies on a team effort. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

LYNDON CENTER — A student on the campus of Northern Vermont University (NVU) in Lyndon has tested positive for COVID-19, the university’s spokeswoman, Sylvia Plumb, announced late Wednesday.

The student’s positive case is related to the case announced late last week that a campus employee who resides at the NVU Lyndon campus had tested positive, according to Plumb.

