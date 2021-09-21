The search for kidnapping and assault suspect Sydney J. Clark-Adams is over.
Clark-Adams, 24, who was the subject of a $25,000 arrest warrant issued last week, was taken into custody by Brattleboro Police on Monday.
On Tuesday, Clark-Adams pleaded not guilty in Windsor Superior Court to felony charges of assault & robbery and accessory to kidnapping for allegedly helping alleged Connecticut drug dealer Jashawn L. “Rico” Hunter, 33, kidnap, beat and rob Barnet resident, Matthew Goodell, 26.
Caledonia County Superior Court
Windsor County Judge John R. Treadwell continued the $25,000 bail at the request of Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski.
“She’s 24-years-old and has three failures to appear on her record,” said Zaleski. “It looks like she’s got a few drug-related felonies out of Windham County … And this particular affidavit does indicate that Miss Clark-Adams is actively involved in traveling between states and in conjunction with some drug activity.”
Clark-Adams is also facing a possible sentence of up to life in prison and has few if any, ties to Caledonia County.
“The allegations here are extremely serious,” said the judge. “The court does find that there is a substantial risk of flight.”
Clark-Adams, who goes by the street name of “Ruby Rose,” is from Townsend, Vt.
She is currently being held in pre-trial detention at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
According to court documents, Clark-Adams stole Matthew Goodell’s wallet, cell phone and keys while “Rico” Hunter beat him with his fists and pistol-whipped him with a handgun. She’s also accused in court documents of holding the gun for Hunter while he beat Matthew Goodell with his hands.
Hunter, who is facing a possible life sentence, is now being held without bail after pleading not guilty to felony charges of 2nd degree attempted murder, assault and robbery, kidnapping and a misdemeanor charge of providing false information to a police officer.
Also charged in connection with the beating is Goodell’s brother and roommate, Kyle W. Goodell, 23, who was released into the custody of his father last week after pleading not guilty to multiple charges, including aiding in the commission of a felony. If convicted, Kyle Goodell faces a possible sentence of up to 40 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Police say they were told that Ariya Sweeney, 19, was also in the room during the beating — which allegedly occurred in Matthew Goodell’s living room at 5 Grange Hall Rd. in Barnet on the night of Sept. 6. As of Tuesday, Sweeney had not been charged with a crime related to the alleged incident, but police say the investigation is ongoing.
Matthew Goodell, who escaped from the assault through a bathroom window, is now recovering from multiple head and face injuries including a fractured cheekbone.
