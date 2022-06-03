Authorities have responded to three threats at Orleans County schools in the last two weeks.
Two impacted classes this week and the third threat happened on May 20, four days before 19 students and two teachers were shot dead at a Texas elementary school on May 24.
The most recent threat came Thursday night and resulted in the cancellation of classes on Friday at Lake Region Union High School in Orleans and charges for the juvenile suspect that include domestic terrorism.
Orleans County Sheriff Jennifer Harlow reported that the threat was made via social media and the sheriff’s department, led by school resource officer Deputy Kirsten Smith, initiated an investigation Thursday evening.
“The Orleans County Sheriff’s Department and school officials take all reports of school threats seriously,” noted Sheriff Harlow.
School officials and additional law enforcement from the Vermont State Police and Newport City Police were also involved with the investigation, which resulted in the apprehension of the student who allegedly made the threat. That individual was not identified by Sheriff Harlow, who wrote the student is a juvenile who will appear before Judge Lisa Warren in Orleans Family Court on Friday. In addition to the domestic terrorism charge, a charge of criminal threatening was also filed against the student.
Deputy Smith’s role as a school resource officer at Lake Region is being credited for a quick response and resolution of the threat. Orleans Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Richard Wells said her relationship with students and staff at the school made her the first and early point of law enforcement contact by school officials when the threat was discovered.
“They all felt comfortable to reach out to our SRO after hours,” said Sgt. Wells. “It was beneficial because we got to get into the investigation really quickly and resolve this matter before it became even bigger.”
This is Deputy Smith’s first year as a school resource officer and Sgt. Wells said it’s been a positive experience.
As a former SRO himself, serving as North Country Union High School’s first SRO when he was a Newport City Police officer, Sgt. Wells said the program is important in the schools.
“It’s a resource to the students, the school and the parents,” said Sgt. Wells. “We get to make positive connections with these students that only carry on when they leave the school.”
School officials communicated the threat at Lake Region to parents Thursday night in a message from Principal Andre Messier. He advised that the school would be closed on Friday due to “a threat of violence made via social media which targeted the school and specific students.”
The next morning Orleans Central Supervisory Union Supt. Penny Chamberlin informed parents that while the “minor child” behind the threat had been apprehended the school would remain closed for the day.
“With an abundance of caution, and in an effort to offer support in a time when our concerns are heightened, we will still close the Lake Region Union High School for today,” she noted.
Supt. Chamberlin expressed gratitude for members of the community who shared information about the threat, noting that it helped address the threat quickly.
“As always, if you see something or hear something, please report it,” she wrote.
It’s the second threat Orleans Central SU school has dealt with in the last week. Classes were canceled at Orleans Elementary School on Tuesday after authorities learned of a threat on May 24. Trooper Ian Alford noted that a student had made the threat.
It was also reported by the trooper that Wednesday’s Orleans Elementary school day would be modified and that there would be an increased police presence at the school.
State police were also involved with a third recent school threat at North Country Junior High in Derby on May 20. Trooper Mark Pohlman noted that the investigation into that threat - also reportedly made by a student - did not appear credible, but as a precaution, police were expected at the school on May 23.
The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas has the Vermont Agency of Education considering security systems in Vermont schools.
“This type of review occurs regularly and is especially important any time there is a critical incident or threat affecting schools in Vermont or in the wake of national events,” noted a release shared by the AOE and the Department of Public Safety.
“Our first responsibility is to do whatever we can to reduce the likelihood of a serious threat to the safety of Vermont students,” said Secretary of Education Dan French. “I urge Vermont school leaders to continue to work with the Vermont School Safety Center and School Crisis Planning team to ensure our schools are prepared and have the tools they need to prevent and respond to school safety threats while also supporting the mental health and social-emotional needs of their communities.”
In the past three years, the state has spent nearly $6 million to enhance school safety through capital improvements and training for school administrators and staff.
David Piers, of Irasburg, the father of Lake Region students said he supports the efforts of school officials in terms of their communication and decision to cancel classes on Friday.
The reactions to the threat were fine and effective, he said, but like many people horrified at the tragedy in Texas, there needs to be meaningful action to prevent future school attacks. Unlike the solution of some people, Piers said the fix won’t come from stringent gun control measures.
“I’m not an advocate of gun control,” he said. “I’m an advocate of fixing society’s ills.”
Piers said the loss of a moral compass in the public school setting impacts children and leads to violence.
“This parent is disappointed with how society has taken God and the 10 Commandments out of school,” said Piers. “I do believe that has a lot to do with it (the violence); that and the escalation of entertainment including video games that promote violence and rebellion.”
