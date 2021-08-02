Third Trout Lands Fisherman In Court

A St. Johnsbury man landed in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday after he allegedly took one trout too many from the Passumpsic River.
James E. Murray, 52, pleaded not guilty to a Fish & Wildlife violation of taking fish not in accordance with regulations and was released on personal recognizance by Judge Michael J. Harris.
Murray has been accused of violating the state’s two trout limit by hauling in a third trout from the river at 7:33 p.m. on Thursday, May 20.
Caledonia Superior Court
“It’s like crack,” said Murray of his fishing hobby after being confronted by two undercover state game wardens, according to court documents.
Murray was in court to answer a $258 ticket issued by game warden William F. Seegers. Murray could have avoided court by paying the fine in advance but is now headed toward a bench trial to settle the case unless a plea deal is reached first.
The possible penalty, if Murray is convicted, includes a $233 fine, $25 in restitution and 5 points on his fishing license.
According to Warden Seeger’s affidavit filed in support of the ticket, Murray also had the unauthorized fish and his fishing equipment seized at the scene - including an “Affinity spin rod with a closed-faced Zebco reel and Acme Phoebe spoon for a lure.”
The investigation began at 6:32 p.m. as Warden Seegers and Warden Cody Jackman were conducting an undercover patrol along the river.
“We were conducting a plainclothes detail (disguised as anglers) in the trophy section of the river, between Arnold Falls and Gage Dam, where the daily bag limit on trout is two fish,” wrote Warden Seegers in his report.
The wardens said they watched as Murray took two trout from the river, packed up his gear and walked back to his truck.
“He stowed the fish in the bed of the truck and departed,” wrote Warden Seegers. “Approximately 20 minutes later, Mr. Murray returned and began fishing again…I watched Mr. Murray catch another brown trout and was over the limit.”
According to the report, Murray admitted to taking the third trout after Warden Seegers approached and showed him his badge.
“I advised Mr. Murray that I wanted to know how many trout he had kept,” wrote Warden Seegers. ” Mr. Murray hung his head and advised he had caught and kept three trout. He advised that he knew what the limit was and knew it was wrong to have done so.”
