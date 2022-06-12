This Week In History

Notice was given to the Connecticut and Passumpsic Rivers Railroad that an assessment of $5 per share on their capital stock has been laid by the directors, payable at the banks in Newbury, Caledonia and Orleans, Vt.
150 Years Ago
June 13, 1872
Matthews & Pettengill, located on Eastern Ave. in St. Johnsbury, advertises to ice cream lovers that “we are making it daily now, including strawberries and cream and all other fruits in their season, and ice cream by the quantity, to fill orders anywhere within 50 miles.”
100 Years Ago
June 16, 1922
The baseball game between Lyndonville and Fairbanks A.A. is billed as the “season’s second battle. Lyndonville has assembled a winning combination and is already swinging the ash in midseason form.” The 50 cent admission included war tax. Fans under 16, 15 cents.
James C. Ball former treasurer of Lyndonville Bank & Trust Co., was sentenced to six months in federal prison and an additional 18 months probation. He had been charged by the U.S. Attorney’s office with embezzling $6,000 from the bank.
Hovey’s Shops in St. Johnsbury Vt. and Woodsville, N.H. touts the virtues of Bostonian Unwinders men’s footwear, for those “who are exacting. Demanding. Men who know the value of butter-soft leather … and won’t settle for less. Be that man. Insist on Boston Unwinders today.” The sandals cost $10 to $12.50.
One Year Ago
June 18, 2021
The Stars & Stripes Parade returns from a one-year Covid-related hiatus.
Good News Garage, a Burlington-based nonprofit car donation program, provided a 2013 Dodge Caravan to Nikita Rich of Lyndonville, and a 2015 Toyota Corolla to Heather Smith of Gilman. Good News Garage’s charitable work “is from generous car donors who want their used cars to have a big community impact,” said Tom Kupfer of Good News Garage.
