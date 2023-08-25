175 Years Ago
Sept. 2, 1848
The St. Johnsbury Caledonian followed up its reporting of the impacts of “extraordinary showers” by noting that the damage to bridges on the Connecticut and Passumpsic Railroad was not as bad as previously thought. “Our estimate, last week, of the damage, we have good authority for saying, was too high by about one half,” the newspaper noted. The cost for repairs was expected to be between $2,000 and $3,000.
150 Years Ago
Aug. 29, 1873
The St. Johnsbury Caledonian recounts the dangers of pocketing firecrackers. A St. Johnsbury boy had stuffed two bunches of firecrackers in his pocket that someone had given to him during the previous July 4th celebration. The boy then found a single firecracker on the sidewalk and put that one in the pocket with the others firecrackers. The newspaper noted what happened next. “It chanced that that the vital spark was present in the soul of that idle cracker, and suddenly that boy became the busiest youth in all that town. There were about 230 distinct explosions in that pocket, and at each one he turned two double summersaults and shrieked with terror. When quiet was at length restored he clapped his hands upon the scorched and lacerated ruins of a once-healthy abdomen, and groaned his disapprobation of the Pilgrim fathers for ever establishing a free country.”
— — —
A story headlined “Rum Or Money?” is about an effort to rob a stagecoach on its way to Island Pond that failed when the driver refused to stop and steered his horse team into one of the robbers. The stage was nearing its Island Pond stop when the driver heard a man call out “I want some rum,” the St. Johnsbury Caledonian reported. Rather than stop at the demand, the driver continued and answered “you’ll have to get it, then.” Another man rode up alongside the stagecoach horses and tried to control them. The driver then directed the horses to steer into the man, which cleared the way. “He does not know who he ran over, and does not care,” the story notes.
100 Years Ago
Aug. 28, 1923
“Many Wonders Contained In Big Midway.” So read the front page headline in The Caledonian-Record on this date. The first paragraph explained. “‘She eats em alive, snaps off their heads, bites off their tails and devours the bodies.’” A party of wandering young boys paused during their eager passage through the midway to gaze with awe at the red-faced individual who bawled such an amazing notice through a megaphone. ‘A loaf of bread, a pound of meat and all the mustard you can eat’ came in stenatorian tones from behind them. Thus was ushered in the 77th annual Caledonia County Fair, which true to tradition, is this year bigger and better than ever.”
— — —
A.L. Hardy of Amherst, Mass., a former vice principal of St. Johnsbury Academy, shared with The Caledonian-Record, correspondence he had with one of his former pupils, President Calvin Coolidge of Plymouth, Vt., an 1898 alumnus of SJA. “Dear Mr. President: Next to the success which is attained by his own children, the schoolmaster takes pride in the honor which comes to his former pupils. I congratulate you and I congratulate the nation, you will serve with courage, dignity and ability. Yours truly, Audubon L. Hardy.”
“Silent Cal” responded with this letter. “My dear Mr. Hardy: I appreciate sincerely the message which you sent me, and your assurances of friendship and confidence are a great help. I am only sorry that the demands upon me compel but a brief acknowledgement. Very truly yours, Calvin Coolidge.
— —
Tragedy struck Bretton Woods on Aug. 27, 1873, and was written up in the newspaper this date. “Horrified at having seen an automobile and locomotive meet on a grade crossing a few hundred yards away, guests at the Mt. Pleasant Hotel rushed down from the veranda to assist.”
The crash resulted in the death of an infant boy and serious injuries to his mother and grandfather. Octave Collette Jr., died at Morrison Hospital soon after physicians had amputated a mangled leg. His mother, Mrs. Octave Collette of Fitchburg, Mass., and his grandmother, Mrs. Isadore Bosworth of Nashua were on the danger list at the hospital. “The spot at which the accident happened was near the Ammonoosuc River bridge,” the article stated. “George Bosworth, who was driving the car, and his younger brother escaped uninjured, although the car was tossed at least 30 feet by the train.”
50 Years Ago
Sept. 1, 1973
The previous month, 600,000 had attended Summer Jam, the rock festival at the New York state racetrack. In August, the local town of Holland, with 383 year-round residents at that time, was overrun with happy music patrons for the occasion of the three-day Mac’s Party. “A grand rush through the night boosted the nearly 5,000 that were on the grounds, to what police estimated at 25,000 the following morning,” reported the Caledonian-Record. There was also a heavy presence of state personnel. “Among the Friday evening crowd were Vermont Health Dept. and tax department workers licensing sellers and collecting fees,” the article stated. “At times it appeared the number of deputy sheriffs and state police outnumbered the participants. State police have been brought into the Derby area from all parts of the state.”
Some 70 arrests were made. A team of six doctors, three nurses and personnel from NEK Mental Health in Newport, were on duty throughout the festival. “The parking area was filled with people selling everything from clothes, corn on the cob and automobiles to drugs. Health Dept. officials closed down one seller when his egg salad sandwiches spoiled.”
— — —
The New Hampshire section of the Appalachian Trail proved too much for a through-hiker, who had to be airlifted off Mt. Mooselauke to a Plymouth hospital because of a sprained foot. James Baugher, 24, of New Oxford, Pa. had quit his job as a machine operator to hike the AT, “and was 380 miles from the finish when he said he stepped on a rock wrong,” The Caledonian-Record reported. “Hoping to finish the hike before winter sets in, Baugher said he would return home to recuperate and get heavier gear for the chillier autumn weather.” Baugher started the hike May 19, and said the trail had become more rugged in New Hampshire and had slowed him, and that he “definitely” intended to finish the hike.
— — —
In a followup to an earlier story about the lone survivor of a DC-9 jet airplane crash July 31 at Logan Airport in Boston, the paper reported on the medical condition of Leopold Chouinard, 20, of Marshfield. Reporting he was still in critical but stable condition, “Chouinard underwent a fourth skin graft operation at Mass. General Hospital. A hospital spokesman said permanent skin grafts have been made over about a quarter of the burned sections of his body. His legs, the most severely burned portion of his body, were amputated at mid-thigh shortly after the crash.” There were 89 passengers on the plane.
