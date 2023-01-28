175 Years Ago
Jan. 29, 1848
In the parlance of the day, The Caledonian editorialized about slavery in a piece headlined ‘A Gleam Of Light.’ “While the great majority of the slave-holders of the south are applying themselves to bring about measures to strengthen & enlarge the area of Slavery, & increase the value of their slaves, there is another, and as yet a minority class, who are opening their eyes and searching out measures with the view of delivering themselves from what they begin to think, a curse, rather than a blessing. Every freeman must rejoice to see a spirit of inquiry abroad in the right quarter - among the slaveholders - and while this inquiry is progressing, the north has one important duty to perform - to interpose an insurmountable barrier to the extension of slavery.
— — —
A fire reported in Littleton, N.H., in the Jan. 29, 1848 edition of the St. Johnsbury Caledonian gave the newspaper a chance to comment on the need to properly dispose of ashes. “Look Out! About one-half of the fires in the winter are occasioned by ashes taken up and left in wooden vessels or thrown down carelessly. People cannot be too careful in this respect, for many do not consider that ashes will retain coals of fire for days, or, as some say, for a whole week or more,” the article notes. The Littleton fire reportedly burned the “Cooper’s Shop, Carriage House and Hog House, belonging to Col. A. Moffatt.”
— — —
President James K. Polk did not find favor in this edition of The Caledonian. “The President’s refusal to communicate intelligence to Congress shows his own conduct in a ridiculous light. Some 20 years ago, when a member of Congress, Mr. Polk argued that the Executive should not withhold information from Congress. It is a queer proceeding in a president to call upon Congress to appropriate money for an object, and refuse Congress the information necessary in order to judge the appropriateness of answering the call.”
150 Years Ago
Jan. 31, 1873
“A man coming up Eastern Avenue on the sidewalk thought he heard something that sounded like the noise of a human being in the street, and upon investigation found a man very drunk and nearly buried in the snow,” reported The St. Johnsbury Caledonian. “After considerable effort he got this fellow on his feet. It proved to be a man who lately moved to this place, and he had no clear idea of where he lived; but after spending nearly an hour with him…he succeeded in bringing him to his own door and family. Upon seeing him his wife said ‘I was in hopes, when we moved to St. Johnsbury, he would not get drunk anymore as I had heard much about it being a temperance place…and now he is brought home drunk within a week’! Who is the devil that sold the rum to that man, and blasted all the hopes of that fond wife’s heart?”
100 Years Ago
Feb. 2, 1923
A headline in this edition’s Caledonian-Record reads “Lieut. Fuller Saved Lives Of Refugees,” accompanied by the subhead “St. Johnsbury Boy Does Heroic Work In Near East.” The article reads “The following dispatch, clipped from the Christian Science Monitor and speaking in a commendable tone of Lieut. Commander Fuller in command of an American destroyer in Near East water, brings to mind that Fuller, whose mother is Mrs. Ida Fuller Moore of 4 Spring St., is well known in St. Johnsbury having spent his vacations here with his grandparents Mr. and Mrs M.P. Moore, when a student at Wilbraham (MA) Academy.
“On Oct. 2 [1872] he sailed from Hampton Roads as commander of the USS King, in company with 10 other boards of the same type which are now patrolling in Near East water for the protection of Uncle Sam’s interests in that Turkish trouble zone. It shows as usual the spirit of Vermonters wherever they are.”
Fifty Years Ago
February 1, 1973
A St. Johnsbury man, Ron Laliberte, district commander of the local American Legion, was presented with a personal award from the national commander, Joe L. Matthews, for leading the Department of Vermont in membership at the 54th midwinter conference. Attending from St. Johnsbury in addition to Laliberte were district president Jeanne True, Mrs. Laliberte, district Sgt. of Arms and Mrs. Daniel Lowell, Mr. and Mrs. Wendell Roy, and Mrs. Ann Perry.
— —
A front-page headline in the Jan. 31, 1973 Caledonian-Record: “Marine Buried By Family Turns Up Alive.” The Marine, Pfc. Ronald L. Ridgeway was killed four years earlier in Vietnam in a Communist prison camp, the Pentagon said at the time. The Communists said Ridgeway was captured on Feb. 25, 1968, at Khe Sanh. The Pentagon stated the remains of what were believed to be Ridgeway and eight other members of his patrol caught in an ambush, were recovered and returned to the U.S. for burial.
— —
A federal judge in Burlington ordered the St. Johnsbury and Lamoille County Railroad to be reopened in 21 days. In its report, the Caledonian-Record stated that “the ruling ordered the railroad, which had been shut down under an embargo since November 1972, to have trains moving again within 21 days. The railroad must begin snow removal and make temporary repairs to the track to allow traffic at 10 mph.
“The ruling also stated, however, that the reopening of the track is dependent on action by the ICC regarding the current embargo on rail traffic on the line.”
